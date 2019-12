You Will Need:

325ml boiling water.

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C Fan/ Gas Mark 6.

2. Empty the contents of the sachet into a bowl.

4. Add 325ml of boiling water and mix thoroughly to combine all the dry mix.

5. Place the stuffing in an ovenproof dish and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

6. Alternatively roll the wet mix into 12 balls and bake in the oven for 20 minutes until golden brown.

For a crispier finish bake for a further 5 minutes.