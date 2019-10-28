By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Vegetable Gravy 170G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable gravy granules.
  • Gravy granules for Vegetables WHEAT, MILK & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Specially developed for savoury sweet flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Caster Sugar, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Sage, Parsley, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml gravy
Energy131kJ / 31kcal98kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.0g1.5g
Saturates1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.3g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.7g
It's great - where is it?

5 stars

This was the best handy vegetable gravy ever. Great on my vegetarian Sunday roast. So disappointed that it hasn't been available for weeks.

Delicious!

5 stars

Really delicious gravy. I bought it originally because my son reacts to gluten but now I just buy it because it's so tasty.

Great gravy with every meal .

5 stars

Great to have for a vegan vegetarian roast ! Especially adding the stuffing and plenty of roast potatoes. Even a gravy for everyday meals . It tastes great !! No need for extra corn flour etc....

Fill the tub in future ....

3 stars

But where is the rest of it. There seems to be a theme here with Tesco, where you don't get the full package. I took a photo of my new tub, so if anyone wants to see what you actually get, you'll see what I mean. The gravy itself is ok, but why do you charge more for Free From/gluten free, yet give us so little. The tub size is deceiving.

