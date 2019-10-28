Tesco Free From Vegetable Gravy 170G

It's great - where is it?
This was the best handy vegetable gravy ever. Great on my vegetarian Sunday roast. So disappointed that it hasn't been available for weeks.
Delicious!
Really delicious gravy. I bought it originally because my son reacts to gluten but now I just buy it because it's so tasty.
Great gravy with every meal .
Great to have for a vegan vegetarian roast ! Especially adding the stuffing and plenty of roast potatoes. Even a gravy for everyday meals . It tastes great !! No need for extra corn flour etc....
Fill the tub in future ....
But where is the rest of it. There seems to be a theme here with Tesco, where you don't get the full package. I took a photo of my new tub, so if anyone wants to see what you actually get, you'll see what I mean. The gravy itself is ok, but why do you charge more for Free From/gluten free, yet give us so little. The tub size is deceiving.