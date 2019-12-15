Tesco Free From Beef Gravy 170G

Don't bother
No where near as tasty as the previous product! It's definitely free from beef taste.
Very tasty
Slow to thicken but great taste, shame it's so blooming difficult to find on search !
Good
Very good - thick & good taste
Very bland
Yuk!
Probably one of the worst free from products I have tried, totally spoilt my meal, very salty with very little other flavour. Sorry Tesco but I wouldn't recommend this product at all
Happy to have found this. Meaty taste, thickens well. No difference in taste from non GF. Quite salty but that’s standard for shop bought gravy.
NOT FREE FROM PALM OIL
NOT FREE FROM PALM OIL, SHAME.
Easy and delicious.
If you are familiar with making gravy from granules this is no different. Everyone in my family (young and old) enjoy this, especially on Yorkshire puddings.