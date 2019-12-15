By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Beef Gravy 170G

3(8)
Tesco Free From Beef Gravy 170G
£ 1.80
£1.06/100g
75ml gravy
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Beef flavour gravy granules.
  • Gravy granules for Beef WHEAT, MILK & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Specially developed for rich, meaty flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings, Dried Onion, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml gravy
Energy133kJ / 32kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.1g1.6g
Saturates1.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate3.2g2.4g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Don't bother

1 stars

No where near as tasty as the previous product! It's definitely free from beef taste.

Very tasty

4 stars

Slow to thicken but great taste, shame it's so blooming difficult to find on search !

Good

5 stars

Very good - thick & good taste

Very bland

2 stars

Very bland

Yuk!

1 stars

Probably one of the worst free from products I have tried, totally spoilt my meal, very salty with very little other flavour. Sorry Tesco but I wouldn't recommend this product at all

Happy to have found this. Meaty taste, thickens we

5 stars

Happy to have found this. Meaty taste, thickens well. No difference in taste from non GF. Quite salty but that’s standard for shop bought gravy.

NOT FREE FROM PALM OIL

1 stars

NOT FREE FROM PALM OIL, SHAME.

Easy and delicious.

5 stars

If you are familiar with making gravy from granules this is no different. Everyone in my family (young and old) enjoy this, especially on Yorkshire puddings.

