Pears Amber Bar Soap 2X100g

Pears Amber Bar Soap 2X100g
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Transparent Soap Bar with Natural Oils
  • Pears, a soap with 200 years of heritage, is prepared with a unique process of moulding & then matured till it reaches pure transparency. Each bar of Pears soap is still finished by hand and checked by eye. It's crafted to be gentle on the hands and is dermatologically tested to be mild on your skin.
  • Pears Pure & Gentle Transparent Soap Bar with Natural Oils carries our iconic fragrance of natural oils like Rosemary, Lavender and Thyme.
  • Lather up your Pears Transparent Soap Bar and massage the smooth, rich lather over your face and body enjoying the iconic fragrance of Pears. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean skin.
  • If you like our Transparent Soap Bar then why not try our Shower Gel or our Liquid Hand Wash? We have three lovely fragrances; our iconic fragrance made with Natural Oils, our uplifting & refreshing fragrance with Mint Extract and our mild & refreshing fragrance with Lemon Extracts.
  • All of our Body Washes, Liquid Hand Washes and Transparent Soap Bars are suitable for Vegans. At Pears we care about the environment as well as your skin so we've made all of our packaging 100% recyclable.
  • Our Soap Bar is suitable for Vegans
  • Dermatologically tested to be mild on the skin - the perfect bar of soap!
  • 100% recyclable packaging
  • A soap bar crafted to be gentle on your skin
  • Iconic fragrance of Pears made with natural oils in a transparent soap bar
  • Over 200 years of soap making expertise
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sorbitol, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Rosinate, Glycerin, Sodium Palmate, Sodium Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-4, Sodium Laurate, Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Sulfate, Parfum (Perfume), Tetrasodium Etidronate, Lauryl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, BHT, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Linalyl Acetate, CI 12490, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in India

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs flush thoroughly with water.
  • Do not use on inflamed or broken skin.
  • In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use immediately.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Cert Brands Ltd,
  • The Turbine Business Centre,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 8AP.

Return to

  • Cert Brands Ltd,
  • The Turbine Business Centre,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 8AP.
  • Tel:08003282510

Net Contents

2 x 100g

Safety information

Great smell, good price & great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Luxury feel about this soap. A delicate pleasant aroma and very gentle on the skin. I have sensitive skin and swear by Pears. They also have a new 'lemon' scented one out too., which is just as nice. The price is great too.

Lovely soap

5 stars

Lovely smell, reminder of childhood. Hadn't used this for some time, but now firm favourite. Stays firm when wet in dish and produces good lather, does what it is meant to do. Highly recommended.

Ah, that reassuring, nostalgic smell.....

5 stars

Old-fashioned but has that reassuring smell. Excellent value given that a single bar will last 9 months.

Most awful smell - too much packaging

1 stars

Most disgusting smell ever, I literally can't use it without feeling nauseated which is so annoying since this was my attempt to reduce waste and single plastic use that comes with liquid soap. Of course the bars are individually wrapped in plastic inside the box... very disappointed. 🤢

Wrapped in plastic :(

3 stars

While the soap itself is alright (lathers nicely but has a slightly sharp smell that my 4 year old hates), I was disappointed to find that the packaging isn't solely cardboard. Inside the box, the bars are wrapped in plastic, so the description is wrong; the packaging isn't entirely recyclable. I won't buy again.

