Pears Amber Bar Soap 2X100g

Great smell, good price & great for sensitive skin
Luxury feel about this soap. A delicate pleasant aroma and very gentle on the skin. I have sensitive skin and swear by Pears. They also have a new 'lemon' scented one out too., which is just as nice. The price is great too.
Lovely soap
Lovely smell, reminder of childhood. Hadn't used this for some time, but now firm favourite. Stays firm when wet in dish and produces good lather, does what it is meant to do. Highly recommended.
Ah, that reassuring, nostalgic smell.....
Old-fashioned but has that reassuring smell. Excellent value given that a single bar will last 9 months.
Most awful smell - too much packaging
Most disgusting smell ever, I literally can't use it without feeling nauseated which is so annoying since this was my attempt to reduce waste and single plastic use that comes with liquid soap. Of course the bars are individually wrapped in plastic inside the box... very disappointed. 🤢
Wrapped in plastic :(
While the soap itself is alright (lathers nicely but has a slightly sharp smell that my 4 year old hates), I was disappointed to find that the packaging isn't solely cardboard. Inside the box, the bars are wrapped in plastic, so the description is wrong; the packaging isn't entirely recyclable. I won't buy again.