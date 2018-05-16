Nairns Gluten Free Scottish Porridge 450G

Product Description
- Scottish Porridge Oats
- To find out more, visit nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats.
- Pure, Gluten Free Oats
- At Nairn's, we know and love our oats. That's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
- Naturally, oats do not contain gluten, but they can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully farmed and expertly milled to ensure there is no cross contamination of the oats during growing and milling. We then make all of our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery and test them using the Elisa standard - a system approved by Coeliac UK.
- Our Gluten Free Scottish Porridge Oats are incredibly versatile and can be used as an ingredient for many different things. Nairn's Gluten Free Scottish Porridge Oats are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
- 100% gluten free wholegrain oats
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Gluten free
- Only natural ingredients
- No GM ingredients
- No added salt or sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
100% Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free, We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a protein found in Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These guidelines and quantities used can be varied according to personal preference and appliance type.
Hob
Instructions: Mix half a mug of Nairn's Scottish Porridge Oats with 1 mug of milk or water (or a mixture of both). Bring to the boil in a pan then reduce the heat to a simmer, stirring continuously until desired consistency is achieved.
Produce of
Made in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion: Our Scottish Porridge Oats are a versatile store cupboard staple and are great for baking, overnight oats or porridge. Porridge can be enjoyed plain or with many different toppings. Why not try adding nut butter and coconut, mixed berries and honey or chopped banana with nuts and seeds.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 11 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|618kJ
|1545kJ
|-
|147kcal
|367kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.2g
|60.5g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|10.1g
|Protein
|4.7g
|11.7g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
