Pampers Premium Protection Size 5 Essential Pack 35 Nappies

4.5(496)Write a review
£ 9.00
£0.26/each
  • Wrap your baby in Pampers Premium Protection, Pampers’ softest comfort and unbeatable skin protection, approved by the British Skin Foundation. This nappy provides feather-like softness, and is now lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin while pulling away wetness and mess. It also has a Wetness Indicator to tell you when your baby might need a change. Finally, soft stretchy sides help keep the nappy in place by flexing with your baby’s every move. Use with Pampers wipes. Packaging may vary.
  • Pampers Premium Protection is approved by the British Skin Foundation
  • Lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin, while pulling away wetness and mess
  • Selected feathery soft materials for Pampers’ gentlest touch on baby’s skin (does not contain feathers)
  • Wetness Indicator tells you when your baby might need a change
  • Nappies with Air Channels for breathable dryness and up to 12 hours of dryness
  • Soft & Stretchy Sides provide a comfortable fit
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

496 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Impressed

4 stars

Me and my baby really like pampers! We like the way they fit and how they protect her skin against nappy rash!

Best nappies by far

5 stars

These nappies are exactly what they say on the packet. They are really soft even when wet and extremely absorbent. They have a wetness indicator which works in seconds compared to other brands which take a lot longer. They hug my baby and she has never leaked wearing one of these nappies. Would definitely recommend:)

Amazing the best nappies

5 stars

If I could score more than 5* I would! Pampers premium protection nappies are the perfect nappy I've been looking for, for my little boy. We have tried many different brands all causing my son many different issues, however we experienced none with these nappies. They are super super soft, absorbent keeping wetness on babys skin to a minimum and a perfect fit with no leaking. My son has had no nappy rash, no leaking, no funny smell they have been just perfect. I would highly recommend them to anybody, one happy mommy and baby.

Perfect for sensitive skin

5 stars

My son has sensitive skin and unlike other brands pampers premium keep his skin from flaring up and causing very bad nappy rash. No leaking, no accidents just perfect.

Great

5 stars

Great nappies that do not leak and are so soft on my babies bum

Mixed feelings

3 stars

So after trying out pampers I’m not fully convinced after comparing to my usual Lidl brand, the messy accidents are caught better with Lidl’s nappy’s and the softness for new born is virtually the same! I’m still yet to be swayed

Simply the best

5 stars

I tested these nappies against supermarket brands and these really are the best for softness and dryness! They keep my 3 month old dry all night and no nappy rash in sight! I wouldn’t buy any other brand!!

No nappy rash

5 stars

I was selected to try these nappies and had already used size 0 & 1 happily. I had began using a supermarket alternative and he got a nappy rash. As soon as I began using these again the nappy rash went away and hasn’t returned. These nappies really are so soft and let you know immediately when you baby needs changing through the wetness indicator. They also last the 12 hours which is great for nighttime! I couldn’t recommend them enough. So happy knowing that my baby is well taken care of and comfortable.

The softest nappies ever

5 stars

We found these the best nappies for our baby as she had sensitive skin, they are so soft and the wetness indicator is such a fantastic addition. Never had any leaks with these nappies, I would definitely recommend them!

Not bad but not great

3 stars

They weren't too bad but I found supermarket own brand to be better. These nappies leaked throughout the night and stuck to my baby's bum. They also seem to come apart when changing! I probably wouldn't personally buy these.

