Organix Cherry Rice Cake

Product Description
- Organic cherry rice cakes coated with apple & cherry juice
- New look, same great taste!
- Our organic baby rice cakes are made with cherries and puffed rice. They're the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
- We only use organic rice, which we gently puff into chunky circles, perfectly sized to grab, hold and munch. They're fun to explore and play. All we add is the juice from cherries and apples to every one.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 7+ months
- No added salt or sugar
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Rice 84.9%, Apple Juice Concentrate 10.5%, Cherry Juice Concentrate 4.5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Belgium
Number of uses
Approx. 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our rice cakes may stain so prepare for mess!
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (3 rice cakes)
|Energy
|1624kJ/382kcal
|97kJ/23kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86g
|5.2g
|of which sugars
|13g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|7.1g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.48mg
|0.029mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our rice cakes may stain so prepare for mess!
