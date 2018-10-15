Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G

they are perfect for me
Chicken (76%), Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Connective Tissues, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Modified Starch Stabiliser: Sodium Citrates, Glucose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Erythorbic Acid, Spices, Spice Extracts, Pepper Extract, Flavouring Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Keep Refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening.Do not exceed Use By Date.
Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including plastic casing on each individual hotdog before eating or re-heating.
Produced in Poland
250g
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|864 kJ / 208 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|of which saturates
|4.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g
|Protein
|14 g
|Salt
|1.9 g
