Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G

5(1)Write a review
Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked and Smoked Chicken Hot Dogs.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (76%), Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Connective Tissues, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Modified Starch Stabiliser: Sodium Citrates, Glucose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Erythorbic Acid, Spices, Spice Extracts, Pepper Extract, Flavouring Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya, Milk, Mustard and Celery

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening.Do not exceed Use By Date.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including plastic casing on each individual hotdog before eating or re-heating.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served hot.

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 864 kJ / 208 kcal
Fat 16 g
of which saturates 4.9 g
Carbohydrates2.0 g
of which sugars 0.4 g
Protein 14 g
Salt 1.9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

they are perfect for me

5 stars

