Carex Handwash Original Refill 1 Litre

- Enhances your skin's natural pH for healthy hands
- Cleans: gently removes dirt and germs
- Cares: natural moisturisers to help leave hands soft & smooth
- Protects: trusted antibacterial protection
- Our Carex ECG refill
- 85% less plastic*
- Enough to refill 4x
- Refill & reuse our pump & bottle
- Recycle me with terracycle®**
- *Based on plastic weight per g compared with 4 x 250ml Carex bottles.
- **Refill can be recycled via terracycle - UK only. Go to www.carex.co.uk/ecopromise for more details.
- Caring antibacterial
- Dermatologically tested
- Cosmetic product
- Antibacterial hand wash
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, CI 42051
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Remove pump from your empty Carex bottle
- 2. Pour refill carefully into your Carex bottle
- 3. Screw pump back onto Carex bottle. Fasten refill & store for next time
- Directions: Uncap carefully and use to refill your pump pack. Ensure cap is replaced tightly and pack is stored out of reach of children.
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with clean water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.
Name and address
- PZ Cussons,
- Polska S.A.,
- ul. Chocimska 17,
- 00-791 Warszawa,
- Polska.
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK),
Return to
- For UK questions or comments, freephone 0800 581001, or write to
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK),
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- www.cussonscarex.com
Net Contents
1000ml ℮
Safety information
