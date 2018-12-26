By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kids Stuff Crazy Foam Soap Pink 225Ml

3(1)Write a review
Kids Stuff Crazy Foam Soap Pink 225Ml
£ 2.00
£0.89/100ml

Product Description

  • Crazy Soap Foaming Soap Pink
  • Proud Supporters of Focus Autism UK
  • Bathtime fun!
  • Squirt it, shape it, bounce it
  • Mild & gentle
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Kids go crazy for bath time with crazy soap
  • Pack size: 225ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 17200 (Red 33)

Storage

Store safety between uses.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake can well before each use. Point can downwards and spray desired amount into palm of hand. Rinse skin after use. For best results, use at room temperature. Wipe clean the bottle and nozzle before storing away in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Use only as directed. Continuous adult supervision is required when children are using this product. This product is not a toy. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Do not spray in the eyes, ears, mouth or face. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Do not allow contact with porous surfaces, walls, tile grout, carpet, furniture and fabrics. For external use only.
  • DANGER: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in a well ventilated area. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed.
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • KEEP AWAY FROM ALL SOURCES OF HEAT AND FLAMES.
  • USE UNDER ADULT SUPERVISION.

Name and address

  • HotHouse Partnerships,
  • Atlas Mill,
  • Atlas Mill Road,
  • Brighouse,
  • HD6 1ES,
  • UK.

Return to

  • HotHouse Partnerships,
  • Atlas Mill,
  • Atlas Mill Road,
  • Brighouse,
  • HD6 1ES,
  • UK.
  • info@hot-h.co.uk
  • www.kidsstuff.uk.com

Net Contents

225ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER WARNING: Use only as directed. Continuous adult supervision is required when children are using this product. This product is not a toy. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Do not spray in the eyes, ears, mouth or face. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Do not allow contact with porous surfaces, walls, tile grout, carpet, furniture and fabrics. For external use only. DANGER: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in a well ventilated area. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY KEEP AWAY FROM ALL SOURCES OF HEAT AND FLAMES. USE UNDER ADULT SUPERVISION.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Its shaving foam.

3 stars

This is basically a can of pink shaving foam. Pleasant but mild and vague fragrance. Doesnt wash skin very well at all. Touches water and disintegrates within seconds. Daughter seemed to enjoy it, but shes only 5yrs old.

Usually bought next

Kids Stuff Crazy Foam Soap Blue 225Ml

£ 2.00
£0.89/100ml

Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml

£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Tesco Cornflour 500G

£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Matey Molly Bubble Bath 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here