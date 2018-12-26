Kids Stuff Crazy Foam Soap Pink 225Ml

Its shaving foam.
This is basically a can of pink shaving foam. Pleasant but mild and vague fragrance. Doesnt wash skin very well at all. Touches water and disintegrates within seconds. Daughter seemed to enjoy it, but shes only 5yrs old.
Aqua (Water), Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 17200 (Red 33)
Store safety between uses.
Made in the UK
225ml ℮
DANGER WARNING: Use only as directed. Continuous adult supervision is required when children are using this product. This product is not a toy. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Do not spray in the eyes, ears, mouth or face. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Do not allow contact with porous surfaces, walls, tile grout, carpet, furniture and fabrics. For external use only. DANGER: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in a well ventilated area. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY KEEP AWAY FROM ALL SOURCES OF HEAT AND FLAMES. USE UNDER ADULT SUPERVISION.
