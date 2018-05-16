Kids Stuff Crazy Foam Soap Blue 225Ml

Product Description
- Crazy Soap Foaming Soap Blue
- Proud Supporters of Focus Autism UK
- Bathtime fun!
- Squirt it, shape it, bounce it
- Mild & gentle
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologically tested
- Kids go crazy for bath time with crazy soap
- Pack size: 225ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Storage
Store safety between uses.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Shake can well before each use. Point can downwards and spray desired amount into palm of hand. Rinse skin after use. For best results, use at room temperature. Wipe clean the bottle and nozzle before storing away in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- WARNING: Use only as directed. Continuous adult supervision is required when children are using this product. This product is not a toy. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Do not spray in the eyes, ears, mouth or face. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Do not allow contact with porous surfaces, walls, tile grout, carpet, furniture and fabrics. For external use only.
- DANGER: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in a well ventilated area. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed.
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- KEEP AWAY FROM ALL SOURCES OF HEAT AND FLAMES.
- USE UNDER ADULT SUPERVISION.
Name and address
- HotHouse Partnerships,
- Atlas Mill,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- UK.
Return to
- info@hot-h.co.uk
- www.kidsstuff.uk.com
Net Contents
225ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
