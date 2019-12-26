Kinder Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bars 10 X 12.5G

- Energy296 kJ 71 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milk Filling
- For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
- Each bar of Kinder Chocolate contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine milk chocolate coating.
- Kinder, from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
- More milk less cocoa
- Made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Invented for kids - approved by mums
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33%, Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: See side of pack
Number of uses
Bars per pack = 10
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x 12.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar (12.5g)
|%RI* per bar
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2360/566
|296kJ71
|4%
|Fat g
|35
|4.4
|6%
|of which Saturates g
|22.6
|2.8
|14%
|Carbohydrates g
|53.5
|6.7
|3%
|of which Sugars g
|53.3
|6.7
|7%
|Protein g
|8.7
|1.1
|2%
|Salt g
|0.31
|0.4
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
