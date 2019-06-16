By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Veggie Protein Power 28G

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Graze Veggie Protein Power 28G
£ 1.19
£4.25/100g

Product Description

  • Edamame beans, spicy chickpeas & black pepper cashews
  • Power to the plants! We've teamed up chickpeas, edamame beans and cashews to make the ultimate supergroup. This little box is jam packed with natural plant protein, a whopping 7g per portion!
  • Our imaginations might run wild, but our snacks are always rooted in wholesome goodness, with nutritional benefits like plant protein for healthy muscles and bones.
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere
  • High in plant protein
  • 130 kcal
  • High in fibre
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Source of protein for healthy muscles and bones
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 28g
  • Source of protein for healthy muscles and bones
  • High in fibre
  • High in plant protein

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper Cashews (33%): Cashew Nuts, Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring), Tapioca Starch, Edamame Beans (33%): Edamame Beans (Soya), Salt, Spicy Chickpeas: Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt, Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Best Before: see pack lid

Produce of

Packed by Graze, here in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard chickpeas

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Net Contents

28g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 28g
Energy 1930 kJ541 kJ
-464 kcal130 kcal
Fat 24 g6.8 g
of which saturates 4.5 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate 27 g7.5 g
of which sugars 5 g1.4 g
Fibre 17 g4.6 g
Protein 26 g7.3 g
Salt 1.0 g0.36 g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain hard chickpeas

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty but overpriced

3 stars

The product itself is a great snack but the cost is way too high.

