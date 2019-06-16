Graze Veggie Protein Power 28G

Tasty but overpriced
The product itself is a great snack but the cost is way too high.
Black Pepper Cashews (33%): Cashew Nuts, Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring), Tapioca Starch, Edamame Beans (33%): Edamame Beans (Soya), Salt, Spicy Chickpeas: Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt, Rice Flour
Best Before: see pack lid
Packed by Graze, here in the UK
Sleeve. Recyclable
28g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 28g
|Energy
|1930 kJ
|541 kJ
|-
|464 kcal
|130 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|6.8 g
|of which saturates
|4.5 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|7.5 g
|of which sugars
|5 g
|1.4 g
|Fibre
|17 g
|4.6 g
|Protein
|26 g
|7.3 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.36 g
May contain hard chickpeas
