Graze Bbq Crunch 31G

Product Description
- Smoky BBQ flavoured peas, chilli corn & crunchy corn chips
- All the craving-inducing flavour of crisps, and all the crunchy goodness of corn and peas. This smoky favourite is 139 kcals per portion and it's packed with fibre - winning!
- Get ready for your very own barbecue in a graze box. Our smoky barbecue crunch reimagines what crisps can be with a smoky blend of barbecue-spiced peas, crunchy corn chips and chilli corn.
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- 139kcal
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 31g
Information
Ingredients
Smoky Barbecue Flavoured Peas (39%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Waxy Corn Starch, Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Flavouring (3%) (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Sweet Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Salt, Chilli Corn (33%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chili Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil, Corn Chips (27%): Corn, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Soy & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Best before: see pack lid
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- May contain hard pieces of corn.
Name and address
Return to
- Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents
31g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 31g
|Energy
|1877 kJ
|582 kJ
|-
|448 kcal
|139 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|5.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|19 g
|of which sugars
|6.2 g
|1.9 g
|Fibre
|7.7 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|10 g
|3.2 g
|Salt
|0.73 g
|0.23 g
Safety information
