Graze Lemon Drizzle Flapjack 53G

Product Description
- Handmade whole rolled oat flapjack with zesty lemon curd & a yoghurt drizzle
- For us nothing beats flapjacks made the old fashioned way, which is why all ours are baked by hand in small batches. And why wouldn't you? Since this keeps the oats whole, for a gooey flapjack that's a source of fibre and manganese which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- When life gives you lemons, sometimes all you need is a tasty treat made with whole oats to get you through. The energy-releasing manganese will help too.
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Perfectly portioned
- Source of fibre
- Wholegrain oats
- High in manganese
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 53g
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (45%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Palm*, Rapeseed], Water, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Golden Syrup, Lemon Curd (2%) (Sugar, Salted Butter [Milk], Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Pasteurised Free-Range Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Lemon Oil), Yoghourts Drizzle (2%) (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Whey Powder [Milk], Skimmed Milk Yoghurt Powder, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Stabiliser: Acacia Gum, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Best Before: See pack lid.
Produce of
Packed by graze, here in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at Freepost, the giant graze box.
Net Contents
53g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 53g
|Per slice 17g
|Energy
|1950 kJ
|1030 kJ
|332 kJ
|-
|466 kcal
|247 kcal
|79 kcal
|1.4 mg (70%)
|Fat
|25 g
|13 g
|4.3 g
|of which saturates
|7.5 g
|4.0 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|28 g
|8.8 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|6.6 g
|2.2 g
|Fibre
|5.0 g
|2.7 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|3.5 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.53 g
|0.28 g
|0.09 g
|Manganese
|(% RI)
|(% RI)
|(% RI)
