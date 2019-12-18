Ella's Kitchen Banana & Cinnamon Muesli 215G

Product Description
- Banana + Cinnamon Muesli with Crispy Bits
- Hello, an organic scrummy oats, maize, banana + cinnamon muesli with wheat crispy bits. I'm a deeelicious start to the day for tiny tummies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 10 months. I'm chunky + lumpy and my oaty pieces and yummy crispy bits are designed to help little ones learn to chew.
- My Dad promised me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- I'm organic
- Chunky + lumpy
- Just yummy organic food for growing babies
- No added salt
- No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
- Nothing artificial
- Pack size: 215g
Information
Ingredients
Organic <strong>Oats</strong> 41%, Organic Maize Flour 27%, Organic Dried Bananas 15%, Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Crispies 9%, Organic <strong>Wheatgerm</strong> 8%, Organic Dried Cinnamon <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.01%, Other Stuff 0%, *I have no Organic Certification
Allergy Information
- I may contain Soya and Milk
Storage
Store me in a cool, dark place.I'm best used within 28 days of opening me.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: In a bowl, mix 2 dessert spoons of muesli with 56ml of your baby's usual warmed milk. This is just a guide, add more milk or baby rice if your baby likes a different consistency or is feeling hungrier. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.
Warnings
- Warning: If I'm damaged, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|1 portion*
|Energy
|1370kJ/448kcal
|350kJ/101kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|2.8g
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|12.2g
|- of which sugars
|10.5g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|9.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.4g
|3.3g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.06g
|Thiamin
|1.10mg
|0.13mg
|* 14.4g/2 dessert spoons of muesli + 56ml of your baby's usual milk
|-
|-
Safety information
