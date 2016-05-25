L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Day Cream 50Ml

Does the job!
I already have quite dark skin and dark, thick eyebrows so it was only the central parts of the brow that needs touching up. It was subtle, however I think you might need a couple of layers to fully see a difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
This product is great for creating fuller brows although the pencil is quiet chunky so wouldn't recommend for thin brows. It's easy to apply and when brushed through with the kabuki brush on the end leaves a beautiful natural looking powder finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brow Artist
Very handy that it has a brush on one end which helps to create a very subtle and realistic brow. However can be a bit difficult to create a precise line as pen is rather wide [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cool Brunette Shade
I had the darker shade, the formula is great and it comes out dark with great coverage, I just feel this product is better for naturally full brows or just filling in the brow, it's hard to extend the brow shape because of the size of the crayon [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Horrible
This product features a crayon cream applicator and a brush to blend. The colour I received was black, and I am a very fair blonde haired person, so I gave it to a friend. She said that the colour was too dark even for her, and didn't blend well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Impressive
I love the brow artist maker! It's quick & easy to use & I was able to create fab looking defined & full brows! Very glam! X [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Browlicious!
I fell in love not only with shade but with blending brush as well. I think that was an amazing idea to add this little but very helpful tough to product. Brow artist maker is definitely must have for every girl who appreciate quick but stylish makeup! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
This is such an excellent product. It blended in with the colour of my eyebrows perfectly. I love it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Too thick
The brow artist maker is too thick. You could literally tell you had drawn your eyebrows on with a crayon and the blender didn't do it any favours. I prefer the loreal liquid gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Basic.
I found the product to be of average quality. Didnt seem to leave a natural finish at all. Was quite disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]