L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Day Cream 50Ml

4(60)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Day Cream 50Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Wrinkle Expert 45+ Day
  • With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert, a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin at every age. After the age of 45, cellular regeneration starts to slow down. Wrinkles progressively appear,
  • the skin can lose firmness and contours are less defined. L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Anti-Wrinkle Firming Cream 45+ addresses these specific needs of skin over 45.
  • Triple Action:
  • 1. Smoothes the Look of Wrinkles
  • The appearance of the length, number and surface of wrinkles are reduced. Skin looks softer and more supple.
  • 2. Improves Firmness
  • After one week, skin regains the feeling of firmness and elasticity. Its overall appearance looks improved.
  • 3. Hydrates 24H
  • Skin is intensely moisturised for 24 hours. It feels supple and more comfortable.
  • Proven Results:
  • Wrinkles appear reduced for 69%* of women.
  • Skin feels firmer for 96%** of women.
  • Skin feels nourished for 98%** of women.
  • 4 weeks - clinical grading on 39 women on wrinkles
  • 4 weeks - self-evaluation by 51 women
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your
  • skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin
  • experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovation captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow
  • Goes well with
  • To complete your regime:
  • 1. Cleanse and smooth with Skin Perfection Nourishing Cleansing wipes.
  • 2. Use Wrinkle Expert Anti-Wrinkle Hydrating Cream.
  • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles
  • Skin feels firmer
  • Skin feels more elastic
  • Hydrates 24H
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782007 1, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, Myristyl Myristate, Shorea Robusta Butter / Shorea Robusta Seed Butter, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-20 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Triethanolamine, Isohexadecane, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Limonene, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citral, Citronellol, Butylphenyl, Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, F.I.L. B53839/1, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply every day in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

