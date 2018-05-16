L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 55+ Calcium Day Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- DE Wrinkle Expert 55+ Calcium Day Pot
- With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin at every age. After the age of 55, the skin can lack vital nourishment, wrinkles become more apparent and skin feels dry. L'Oréal Paris wrinkle expert anti-wrinkle Restoring Cream 55+, addresses these specific mature skin needs.
- Triple Action:
- 1. Replumps the appearance of wrinkles.
- Replumps skin with moisture. Wrinkles appear reduced. Skin looks firmer.
- 2. Skin feels more elastic
- Skin feels firmer with improved elasticity.
- 3. Rehydrates and Restores
- Skin is intensely infused with hydration. It feels nourished, more comfortable and restored with moisture.
- Facial contours appear tightened for 77%* of women.
- Skin feels more dense for 75%* of women.
- Proven Results:
- Crow's feet wrinkles appear reduced.
- *self assessment by 57 women.
- With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin at every age. After the age of 55, the skin can lack vital nourishment, wrinkles become more apparent and skin feels dry. L'Oréal Paris wrinkle expert anti-wrinkle Restoring Cream 55+, addresses these specific mature skin needs.
- For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
- Reduces the appearance of wrinkles
- Skin feels more elastic
- Rehydrates and restores
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isotearate, Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, Nylon-12, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Ammonium Polycryldimethyltauramide/Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Behenyl Alcohol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Calcium PCA, Triethanolamine, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Myristic Acid, Myristil Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Adenosine, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Laureth-7, T-Butyl Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Apply every day in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020