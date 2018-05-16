L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Collagen Day Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- DE Wrinkle Expert 35+ Collagen Day Pot
- With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert, a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the
- skin at every age. After the age of 35, the decrease of collagen in the skin may cause the loss of elasticity.
- Fine lines and wrinkles begin to appear. L'Oréal Paris wrinkle expert anti-wrinkle Hydrating Cream 35+ is designed to fight these first signs of ageing.
- Triple Action:
- 1. Smoothes the look of Wrinkles
- Wrinkles appear visibly reduced. Skin looks smoother.
- 2. Improves Firmness
- Skin is re-plumped with moisture for firmer, younger looking skin.
- 3. Hydrates 24H
- Skin is intensely infused with hydration, maintaining moisture for 24 hours.
- It feels nourished and more comfortable. Over time, skin seems less dry.
- Proven Results:
- Wrinkles appear reduced*.
- Skin feels re-plumped for 74%** of women
- Skin looks smoother for 96%* of women
- *2 week self-assessment of 50 women
- **3 week Self-assessment of 53 women
- With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
- Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovation captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
- Smoothes the look of wrinkles
- Feels firmer
- Hydrates 24H
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 50ML
Aqua/Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil, Nylon-66, Myristyl Myristate, Dipropylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate [Nano]/Lithium Magnesium, Sodium Silicate, PEG-20 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sorbitol, Vaccinim Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Triethanolamine, Manganese Gluconate, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano]/Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Myristic Acid, Myristyl Alcohol, Atelocollagen, Ammonium, Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Trisodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, T-Butyl Alcohol, Soluble Collagen, Boswelia Serrate Extract/Boswellia Serrata Extract, Cetyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethylionone, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citronellol, Butylphenyl, Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
- Apply every morning in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk
50ml ℮
