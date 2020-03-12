Loreal Age Perfect Golden Spf 20 Day Cream 50Ml

Love this night cream! Ever since I started using
Love this night cream! Ever since I started using it my skin feels so much smoother and well rested in the mornings, people have started to notice too! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ok so I may have not passed this one along a side planned to an older family member because the description got me curious with the cooking effect. I have only used a few times but really like the level of moisture it provides - not as rich as one would expect from a mature night cream. Instantly my skin looked lifted and patches of irritation I had had disappeared. Going to continue to use and hope it turns back the clock! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful soothing cream smells lovely.. a little go's along way.. it disappeared quickly soaks in nicely leaving your face feeling light weight smooth fresh and firmer in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a lovely rich night cream. It is intensely moisturising but doesn't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. It helps to plump up the skin and gives the skin a smoother look. It smells lovely and it's a real pleasure to use it each night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Personally too much for my skin but a good intense moisturiser- passed mine on to my mum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It goes one slightly pinkish but leaves the skin feeling plump and youthful. It smells great and makes the skin feel moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a lovely luxurious cream that has wonderful effects on the skin. I’m don’t hVe very mature skin but it’s very dry in places and looks dull. This has given me a great glow and addressed the dry areas without clogging up any congested areas. I’ve had a great improvement to the look and feel of my skin using this in only a short amount of time! Thank you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Texture was really smooth and applies easily and sinks into my skin nicely. Some creams can sit on the skin and leave it greasy but this absorbs really well. Smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Top product. I have been using it for two weeks and my skin looks ten years younger. Also it has very light scent and it does not feel heavy on the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product, sinks into the skin and s little goes along way. My face felt soft, moisturised with a natural glow the following morning. Smells great too, would recommend this product to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]