By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Loreal Age Perfect Golden Spf 20 Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(80)Write a review
image 1 of Loreal Age Perfect Golden Spf 20 Day Cream 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml
  • With age, features begin to sag and the face loses its firmness. Beyond this skin slackening, the skin gets thinner and micro-circulation slows down. It can lose its natural colour and look washed out. Discover Age Perfect Rosy Re-fortifying SPF 20 Cream specifically formulated for very mature skin. Now formulated as a tinted SPF 20 cream for a rosy glow and UVA/UVB protection.
  • L'Oréal Paris Expertise
  • The L'Oréal laboratories have developed a protecting cream with Neo-Calcium and SPF 20. Formulated specifically for more mature fragile skin.
  • Re-Cushioning Action:
  • The formula is enriched with Neo-Calcium known for its fortifying properties. The formula helps to restore the skin's natural state of hydration and support the skin's structure. Skin feels more resilient, re-cushioned and firmer.
  • Radiance Re-Activating Action:
  • Enriched with Imperial Peony extract and Iris flower. The tinted cream also contains natural pink pigments for a healthy-looking rosy glow.
  • UVA/UVB Protection
  • Thanks to SPF 20, the skin is protected against the negative effects of UV rays and causes of sagging.
  • Visible Results
  • Instantly hydrated, skin feels comfortable and smoother, without feeling tight.
  • Day after day, the skin regains its natural radiance and softness. The facial contours look more defined.
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • To complete your golden age routine
  • 1. Cleanse and smooth with Age Perfect Wipes.
  • 2. Prepare and hydrate with Glow Re-activating Essence.
  • 3. Re-cushion and fortify with Rich Re-fortifying Cream.
  • Restores skin's density
  • Supports the skin's structure
  • Rehydrates the skin
  • Re-cushions with a healthy-looking rosy glow
  • Protects against the negative effects of UV rays
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782763 26, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Pentylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Tin Oxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, PTFE, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Silica, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Cetyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, CI 15510 / Orange 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B215346/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply every morning on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.
  • Apply with circular motions for better absorption. Avoid the eye contours

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

80 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this night cream! Ever since I started using

5 stars

Love this night cream! Ever since I started using it my skin feels so much smoother and well rested in the mornings, people have started to notice too! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok so I may have not passed this one along a side

5 stars

Ok so I may have not passed this one along a side planned to an older family member because the description got me curious with the cooking effect. I have only used a few times but really like the level of moisture it provides - not as rich as one would expect from a mature night cream. Instantly my skin looked lifted and patches of irritation I had had disappeared. Going to continue to use and hope it turns back the clock! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful soothing cream smells lovely.. a little

5 stars

Beautiful soothing cream smells lovely.. a little go's along way.. it disappeared quickly soaks in nicely leaving your face feeling light weight smooth fresh and firmer in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely rich night cream. It is intensely

5 stars

This is a lovely rich night cream. It is intensely moisturising but doesn't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. It helps to plump up the skin and gives the skin a smoother look. It smells lovely and it's a real pleasure to use it each night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Personally too much for my skin but a good intense

3 stars

Personally too much for my skin but a good intense moisturiser- passed mine on to my mum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It goes one slightly pinkish but leaves the skin f

4 stars

It goes one slightly pinkish but leaves the skin feeling plump and youthful. It smells great and makes the skin feel moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely luxurious cream that has wonderfu

5 stars

This is a lovely luxurious cream that has wonderful effects on the skin. I’m don’t hVe very mature skin but it’s very dry in places and looks dull. This has given me a great glow and addressed the dry areas without clogging up any congested areas. I’ve had a great improvement to the look and feel of my skin using this in only a short amount of time! Thank you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Texture was really smooth and applies easily and s

3 stars

Texture was really smooth and applies easily and sinks into my skin nicely. Some creams can sit on the skin and leave it greasy but this absorbs really well. Smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top product. I have been using it for two weeks an

5 stars

Top product. I have been using it for two weeks and my skin looks ten years younger. Also it has very light scent and it does not feel heavy on the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, sinks into the skin and s little go

4 stars

Great product, sinks into the skin and s little goes along way. My face felt soft, moisturised with a natural glow the following morning. Smells great too, would recommend this product to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Night Cream 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Day Cream 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50Ml

£ 12.00
£24.00/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes 25

£ 2.50
£0.10/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here