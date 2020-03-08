By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(46)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Day Cream 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml
  • With age, features begin to sag and the face loses its firmness. Beyond this skin slackening, the skin gets thinner and micro-circulation slows down. It loses its natural colour and can look washed out. Discover our 1st Age Perfect Rosy Re-fortifying Cream specifically formulated for very mature skin.
  • L'Oréal Paris Expertise
  • The L'Oréal laboratories have combined an exclusive complex of Flower Extracts and Neo-Calcium in a daily care formulated for skin losing its youthful density and natural colour.
  • Re-Cushioning Action:
  • The formula is enriched with Neo-Calcium, known for its fortifying properties. The formula helps to restore the skin's natural barrier function and support the skin's structure. Skin feels more resilient and re-cushioned.
  • Radiance Re-Activating Action:
  • Enriched with Imperial Peony extract and Iris flower, the formula helps rehydrate the skin to help restore its natural colour with a healthy rosy glow. It also contains natural pink pigments to instantly beautify the complexion.
  • Visible Result:
  • - Instantly skin is intensely hydrated and more comfortable without feeling tight. Revived, skin tone looks more rosy and beautiful.
  • - Day after day, skin feels denser and firmer. Facial contours look more defined, skin tone looks fresh and healthy and the natural
  • colour of youthful looking skin is revived.
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • To complete your golden age routine
  • 1. Cleanse and smooth with Age Perfect Wipes.
  • 2. Prepare and hydrate with Glow Re-activating Essence.
  • 3. Revive and fortify with the Rosy Re-fortifying Cream.
  • Re-cushions
  • Re-activates
  • Supports the skin's structure
  • Rehydrates the skin
  • Restores natural colour with a healthy rosy glow
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782546 88, Aqua / Water, Squalane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-40 Stearate, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Myristyl Myristate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Octyldodecanol, Jasminum Officinale Extract / Jasmine Flower Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Tin Oxide, Stearyl Alcohol, Isobutane, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Isohexadecane, Sodium Hydroxide, Myristyl Alcohol, Cyclodextrin, Mannitol, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Succinate, Octocrylene, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Pentylene Glycol, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/ Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, F.I.L. B182739/1, Only the list of ingredients in the product label prevail, ensure you read the information on the product packaging, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Use
  • Apply every morning on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.
  • Apply with circular motions for better absorption. Avoid the eye contours.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

46 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

What a lovely moisturiser, leaves your skin with a

5 stars

What a lovely moisturiser, leaves your skin with a lovely glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice moisturising day cream, recommended it my mum

4 stars

Nice moisturising day cream, recommended it my mum to try too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A lovely light cream that is perfect for everyday

5 stars

A lovely light cream that is perfect for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My aunt who is 87 loved using this to boat her com

5 stars

My aunt who is 87 loved using this to boat her complexion. She found it suited her pale Scottish skin and gave her a light glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good cream love the smell and texture of th

5 stars

Really good cream love the smell and texture of the cream and after one use my skin felt so soft and plump [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream is great, my skin felt soft and moistur

5 stars

This cream is great, my skin felt soft and moisturised but not greasy. I applied the cream every morning and every evening. I found my make up went on without a problem and fines lines appeared reduced or in some places vanished! This is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gave this to my mum to review as I’m only in my la

5 stars

Gave this to my mum to review as I’m only in my late 20’s. She loves this cream, said it is so thick and moisturising. Smells great and left her skin feeling soft and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

t has made such a difference to my face! Even afte

5 stars

t has made such a difference to my face! Even after a few weeks I can already see a difference in the texture of my skin. I am using it alongside the night cream, eye balm and the advanced night repair serum. I can't recommend this range highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A lovely fresh and creamy moisturiser that gives s

5 stars

A lovely fresh and creamy moisturiser that gives skin a real glow. It feels very luxurious and is non greasy leaving skin feeling hydrated and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome moisturiser! After only one week skin look

5 stars

Awesome moisturiser! After only one week skin looks ten years younger. Texture is very light and does not feel heavy on the skin. The light rose shade leaves my face with a very healthy look. I have received a lot of compliments from my friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Night Cream 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

Loreal Age Perfect Golden Spf 20 Day Cream 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50Ml

£ 12.00
£24.00/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes 25

£ 2.50
£0.10/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here