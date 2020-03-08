L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Day Cream 50Ml

What a lovely moisturiser, leaves your skin with a
What a lovely moisturiser, leaves your skin with a lovely glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice moisturising day cream, recommended it my mum
Nice moisturising day cream, recommended it my mum to try too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A lovely light cream that is perfect for everyday
A lovely light cream that is perfect for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My aunt who is 87 loved using this to boat her com
My aunt who is 87 loved using this to boat her complexion. She found it suited her pale Scottish skin and gave her a light glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good cream love the smell and texture of th
Really good cream love the smell and texture of the cream and after one use my skin felt so soft and plump [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream is great, my skin felt soft and moistur
This cream is great, my skin felt soft and moisturised but not greasy. I applied the cream every morning and every evening. I found my make up went on without a problem and fines lines appeared reduced or in some places vanished! This is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gave this to my mum to review as I’m only in my la
Gave this to my mum to review as I’m only in my late 20’s. She loves this cream, said it is so thick and moisturising. Smells great and left her skin feeling soft and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
t has made such a difference to my face! Even afte
t has made such a difference to my face! Even after a few weeks I can already see a difference in the texture of my skin. I am using it alongside the night cream, eye balm and the advanced night repair serum. I can't recommend this range highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A lovely fresh and creamy moisturiser that gives s
A lovely fresh and creamy moisturiser that gives skin a real glow. It feels very luxurious and is non greasy leaving skin feeling hydrated and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Awesome moisturiser! After only one week skin look
Awesome moisturiser! After only one week skin looks ten years younger. Texture is very light and does not feel heavy on the skin. The light rose shade leaves my face with a very healthy look. I have received a lot of compliments from my friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]