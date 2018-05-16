Nuby Sure Grip Bowl

Product Description
- Baby Led Feeding Sure Grip Miracle Bowl
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
- This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
- My shatterproof, one piece SureGrip™ suction bowl is made from awesomely gripping soft-flex silicone to prevent tipping or dropping. The clever design makes it easier for baby to feed themselves too, so they end up eating more and wearing less of their meal! The first range of toddler tableware that's genuinely oven and microwave safe, its insulating properties also keep food warmer longer. Hygienic, easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
- Shatterproof soft-flex silicone
- Shaped for easier self feeding
- One-piece, hygienic & easy clean
- Oven, microwave & dishwasher safe
- Super suction base. No tipping or dropping
- Complies with EN14372.
- Mother & baby awards 2017 silver - Best feeding product for weaning
- One-piece suction base
- Keeps bowl in place
- Training to chew textures
- Shaped for easier self feeding
- Soft silicone, hygienic & easy clean
- Microwave, dishwasher & oven safe
- I'm perfect for exploring new foods with less mess
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Top tip! For maximum suction press down in the centre of the bowl with a spoon or fork making sure there is no air trapped underneath. Ensure that the surface is clean (grease/oil free) and dry. Note: cleaning with baby wipes can affect the suction.
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health:
For your child's safety and health:

WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Before first use clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use or use a dishwasher. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Staining may occur if the product is allowed to come into contact with oil-based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces). Our SureGrip™ range can be used in a convection (fan assisted) oven powered by gas or electricity up to a maximum of 180 degrees centigrade (gas mark 4) for no more than 30 minutes. It cannot be used in a conventional oven which does not circulate the air, nor can they be used under a grill setting. Keep all components out of reach of children. Microwave, dishwasher & oven safe.
- Please read and retain these instructions for future.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
- Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
- enquiries@nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby.com
Safety information
