Garnier Micellar Water Oil 400Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Micellar Water Oil Infused Facial Cleanser
  • Is Garnier Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water Right For Me?
  • Yes, if you are looking for an efficient, yet gentle cleanser that removes all make-up (even waterproof), impurities and dirt and leaves skin feeling nourished. Suitable even for dry, sensitive skin.
  • Why Is It Different?
  • Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water is an easy way to remove even waterproof make-up, and cleanse and nourish the feel of skin, in 1 step without rinsing.
  • How Does It Work?
  • For the 1st time Garnier Micellar technology is formulated with oils. The micelles (cleansing agents) capture impurities like a magnet & lift away dirt from the skin, whilst the oils instantly dissolve all types of make-up.
  • The Results:
  • Perfectly cleansed, nourished feeling skin without rubbing or rinsing.
  • Our Philosophy
  • We use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - antioxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives. A scientifically-proven effectiveness, verified to work under realistic usage conditions. Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing water, for dry and sensitive skin
  • Cleanses and nourishes the skin
  • Removes even waterproof make-up
  • Non-greasy, for face, eyes and lips
  • No Rinsing
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isohexadecane, Argania Spinosa Oil / Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, CI 60725 / Violet 2, Decyl Glucoside, Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Geraniol, Haematococcus Pluvialis / Haematococcus Pluvialis Extract, Hexylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I use it?
  • Apply the product to a cotton pad and wipe the face, eyes and lips. No rinsing required.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0854 375
  • ROI: 1800 818 675
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not my favourite

1 stars

I really wasn’t a fan of the oil in this cleanser it’s very drying on the skin and leaves a horrible residue behind. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I hate washing my face, strange thing to say but it makes me feel like I'm drowning, this stuff is amazing for removing dirt and make up without having to rinse. A definite game changer for me. I love it! Not greasy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I am really enjoying this amazing product, very easy to remove make up and clean my face after long day x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oil infused Garnier Micellar water gave me bad skin

1 stars

Since I started using Garnier Micellar Water I notice changes on my face. I am not prone to breakouts at all but since I started using Oil Infused Garnier Micellar water I start noticing small bumps (like little whitehead spots) on both of my cheeks. They are small but still visible. This is weird since this supposes to be a great cleansing step in your daily routine. Has anyone had bad reactions after using this product?

Great cleanser

5 stars

This Micellar product is great at removing all impurities [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleansing fantastic

4 stars

Brilliant product will definitely be purchasing this in the near future. Removes my mackup really well and leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New favourite cleanser

5 stars

I usually buy he Garnier micellar water with the pink lid but I found it made my skin quite dry and never really managed to take off all of my mascara. I heard good reviews about the oil infused water so I thought I'd give it a try. First of all it smells lovely! It was much nicer going on my skin and my face felt lovely and soft afterwards. The oil infusion just about removed all of my mascara so I'm very happy with it. I will definitely purchase this item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier micellar water

5 stars

I really like this. It smells lovely and is very good at removing make up and dirt, and it leaves my skin feeling lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice treat for my skin

5 stars

Good at removing makeup as you only need a small amount. Need to shake it really well before use as the oil sits at the top. Left my skin feelino feeling nice & soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Great product and does what it says on the bottle. Makes my skin feel very clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

