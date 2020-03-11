Garnier Micellar Water Oil 400Ml

Not my favourite
I really wasn’t a fan of the oil in this cleanser it’s very drying on the skin and leaves a horrible residue behind. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
I hate washing my face, strange thing to say but it makes me feel like I'm drowning, this stuff is amazing for removing dirt and make up without having to rinse. A definite game changer for me. I love it! Not greasy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product
I am really enjoying this amazing product, very easy to remove make up and clean my face after long day x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Oil infused Garnier Micellar water gave me bad skin
Since I started using Garnier Micellar Water I notice changes on my face. I am not prone to breakouts at all but since I started using Oil Infused Garnier Micellar water I start noticing small bumps (like little whitehead spots) on both of my cheeks. They are small but still visible. This is weird since this supposes to be a great cleansing step in your daily routine. Has anyone had bad reactions after using this product?
Great cleanser
This Micellar product is great at removing all impurities [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleansing fantastic
Brilliant product will definitely be purchasing this in the near future. Removes my mackup really well and leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New favourite cleanser
I usually buy he Garnier micellar water with the pink lid but I found it made my skin quite dry and never really managed to take off all of my mascara. I heard good reviews about the oil infused water so I thought I'd give it a try. First of all it smells lovely! It was much nicer going on my skin and my face felt lovely and soft afterwards. The oil infusion just about removed all of my mascara so I'm very happy with it. I will definitely purchase this item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garnier micellar water
I really like this. It smells lovely and is very good at removing make up and dirt, and it leaves my skin feeling lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice treat for my skin
Good at removing makeup as you only need a small amount. Need to shake it really well before use as the oil sits at the top. Left my skin feelino feeling nice & soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Great product and does what it says on the bottle. Makes my skin feel very clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]