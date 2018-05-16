Neutrogena Visbly Clear Grapefruit Wipes 25S

Product Description
- Visibly Clear Pink® Grapefruit Facial Cleansing Wipes
- Each ultra-soft wipe clears dirt, impurities and makeup to help to prevent breakouts without overdrying skin.
- The invigorating pink grapefruit fragrance uplifts the senses and gives skin a burst of freshness. Skin is left feeling thoroughly clean and fresh.
- Specially formulated to help prevent blemishes
- Sweeps away dirt, impurities and make-up, for clearer skin in one simple step
- Developed with dermatologists
Information
Ingredients
[PR-016317], Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Benzoic Acid, Menthol, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Storage
Best used before the end of: see printed EXP
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Unfold wipe and gently wipe over face taking care to avoid the eye area, until all impurities and dirt has been removed. Dispose in the bin after use.
Warnings
- CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF CONTACT OCCURS, IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH WATER.
- DISCONTINUE USE IF SKIN IRRITATION DEVELOPS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
Safety information
CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF CONTACT OCCURS, IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH WATER. DISCONTINUE USE IF SKIN IRRITATION DEVELOPS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
