Always Ultra Normal Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

New formula ruined quality
I've been using these for several years if not Iver a decade and I have to say I'm very disappointed by the new formula. I had no problems with them and they are still comfortable but they easily get torn apart in the matter of couple of hours. This is several packs I'm going through with the ultra fast dry formula and it's just poor quality. I'm considering changing to another brand which is a shame as I've been buying the same for years.
Great!
One of the best product I have used during the daytime. It is discreet and I can wear en must anything I would normally do. On some heavier days I have had to use the extra long version as I would end up leaking. They are bringing lots of new products out that have rectified this problem all women must have at some time or other.
Excellent!
I feel these keep you fresh and comfortable. Stays mostly in place with the helpful wings and the non leakage barrier is excellent
Excellent!
Been using these since I was a teen fab protection and has never let me down
Excellent!
Excellent pads that keep me dry and comfortable all day long. No stress or worries about discomfort or leaks as the wings stop any leaks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Excellent product works really well i always use this product
Excellent!
Always makes me feel comfortable when using their products.
Excellent!
Very comfortable and great protection for everyday use
Excellent!
I would recommend gives you confidence and comfortable for you on a day to day
Excellent!
Always my go to, never use any other products. Reliable and do the job.