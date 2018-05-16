Tena Lady Medium Bladder Weakness Pants 12 Pack

Product Description
- Silhouette Normal Blanc Incontinence Pants Medium
- Just like underwear. Protects like TENA. Low waist underwear designed for moderate bladder weakness.
- TENA Silhouette Normal Low Waist Blanc have a stylish low waist design with micro-stretch fabric and feminine, all-round pattern that make them look and feel just like regular underwear. These disposable incontinence panties for women are designed to protect against moderate bladder weakness. The reliable absorbent core quickly locks in moderate leaks and protects against odours for incredible discretion. With their elegant, fashionable look, you'll discover just how beautifully discreet protection against incontinence can be. The perfect choice for moderate incontinence.
- Available in sizes: M L
- TENA Lady Pants products are feminine patterned disposable pants, that look and feel like every day underwear. They have side-seam openings for easy removal.
Information
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
- Backstensgatan 5,
- S-431 49 Molndal,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Essity UK Ltd,
- Freepost TENA.
- Tel: 0800 6556022
- www.TENA.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x Pants
Using Product Information
