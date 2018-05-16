By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tena Men Absorbent Pads Level 1 X12

  • Secure Absorbent Protectors for light male bladder weakness.
  • Eco Actions
  • www.TENA.com
  • TENA Men Level 1 is discreet male protection designed for light bladder weakness. The thin and discreet product, only 5mm thick, absorbs small leakages and neutralises potential odours. The product has improved fit for complete discretion.
  • TENA Men Absorbent Protectors provide secure absorption enabling you to keep control and enjoy everyday activities.
  • TENA Men Absorbent Protector Level 1 Light absorbency control for security against drips and smaller leaks.
  • Secure absorption
  • Individually wrapped to carry and dispose of discreetly
  • Absorbent core locks in leaks efficiently
  • Unique odour control to prevent unwanted smells
  • Comfortable shape engineered for a man's body
  • Fits securely and discreetly in your own underwear
  • Dermatologically tested

Made in Slovakia

  • See pack for full usage instructions

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0845 30 80 803
  • www.TENA.com

12 x Absorbent Protectors

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

