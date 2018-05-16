Tena Men Absorbent Pads Level 1 X12

Product Description
- Secure Absorbent Protectors for light male bladder weakness.
- TENA Men Level 1 is discreet male protection designed for light bladder weakness. The thin and discreet product, only 5mm thick, absorbs small leakages and neutralises potential odours. The product has improved fit for complete discretion.
- TENA Men Absorbent Protectors provide secure absorption enabling you to keep control and enjoy everyday activities.
- TENA Men Absorbent Protector Level 1 Light absorbency control for security against drips and smaller leaks.
- Secure absorption
- Individually wrapped to carry and dispose of discreetly
- Absorbent core locks in leaks efficiently
- Unique odour control to prevent unwanted smells
- Comfortable shape engineered for a man's body
- Fits securely and discreetly in your own underwear
- Dermatologically tested
Information
Produce of
Made in Slovakia
Preparation and Usage
- See pack for full usage instructions
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
- Backstensgatan 5,
- S-431 49 Molndal,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Essity UK Ltd,
- Freepost TENA.
- Tel: 0845 30 80 803
Net Contents
12 x Absorbent Protectors
