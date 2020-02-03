By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lights By Tena Long Bladder Weakness Liners 40 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.09/each

Product Description

  • Long Liners Duo
  • The longest liner in the range, for that extra reassurance. Discreet, comfortable and fast absorbing - and now with 5 in 1 freshness!
  • Our special FeelFresh™ Technology* quickly locks in moisture and controls odour from unexpected little leaks to help you feeling fresh and confident all day long. They are the same thickness as the liners but slightly longer, making them the longest liner in the bladder weakness range yet still discreet, comfortable and fast absorbing. The perfect choice for light incontinence.
  • *Quickly locks in moisture and controls odour for everyday freshness
  • lights by TENA products are purposely designed for women experiencing occasional light bladder weakness. They have a 3D Touch™ top sheet and FeelFresh technology™* that locks in moisture and controls odour, providing the ultimate protection against unexpected little leaks. lights by TENA liners give you 5 in 1 freshness - so you can feel dry, whatever you're doing.
  • *Quickly locks in moisture and controls odour for everyday freshness

Information

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0800 6556022
  • www.lightsbytena.co.uk

Net Contents

40 x Liners

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great product. Highly recommend them.

5 stars

For stress leakage these are brilliant. No wet underwear and no smell. They are comfortable to wear and stay where you put them.

