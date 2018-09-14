By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tena Men Protective Shield 14 Pack

image 1 of Tena Men Protective Shield 14 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.29/each

Product Description

  • Extra thin Protective Shield for light male bladder weakness.
  • SCA
  • Care of Life
  • TENA Men Black Protective Shields
  • Enable you to keep control and stay fresh and confident all day long.
  • Absorbent core locks in drips and dribbles
  • Unique Odour Control to prevent unwanted smells
  • Comfortable shape engineered for a man's body
  • Fits securely and discreetly in your own underwear.
  • Extra Light absorbency control for security against small drips and dribbles.
  • Protective Shield
  • Extra Light
  • Thinness 3mm
  • Length 18cm
  • Protective shield
  • Absorbs drips & dribbles
  • Extra thin
  • Individually wrapped to carry and dispose of discreetly
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Made in Slovakia

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0845 30 80 803
  • www.TENA.com

Net Contents

14 x Protective Shield

Useless product

1 stars

This for me, and I would think, men of my age is more than useless. I need protection not style for my underwear.

