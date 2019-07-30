By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tena Lady Maxi Night Bladder Weakness Pads 12 Pack

Tena Lady Maxi Night Bladder Weakness Pads 12 Pack

  • Maxi Night Pads Duo
  • TENA Lady Maxi Night with Triple Protection is specially designed to give women a good night's sleep and offers 100% night protection. These silky soft and comfortable bladder weakness pads are secure thanks to their specific shape, with extra length and width at the back for extra coverage and absorbency when women are lying down. Their high absorption and Tripple Protection (against leaks odour and moisture), keeps you dry and provides confidence all night long making them a perfect choice for heavy incontinence at night time.
  • TENA Lady Night-time products are specifically designed for night-time use.

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0800 6556022
  • www.TENA.co.uk

12 x Pads

They are fantastic as I am not very mobile and

5 stars

They are fantastic as I am not very mobile and me avoid an accident

