Tesco Dishwash Cleaner Original 250Ml

great dishwasher cleaner
have used this product for quite some time now and have found it very efficient and leaves a pleasant smell. Also much cheaper than the more well known brands
Not pleasant
Filled my kitchen with a highly perfumed detergent smell. Dishwasher still smells of it three washes later. Not pleasant.
Used this once and all apprently clean. No problem
Used this once and all apprently clean. No problems
Very Annoying
Problem with the lid, the instructions state that the lid should left on the bottle and the foil covering the lid removed. How? Every method attempted, long nails, sharp knife etc. On removing the entire lid I found a wax seal under the foil. Obviously designed so that it would melt at high temperature and allow the contents to flow into the machine. However as the only way I could remove the foil was to cut away the wax to remove the foil from the reverse. I tipped the whole bottle in and pushed the ‘machine care’ button on the dishwasher and have left it to get on with it. Presumably I got defective foil lid, I have replaced the Tesco brand with the more expensive brand. Very annoying!!
bad design
did not stand up in my dishwasher, poor design