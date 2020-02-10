By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dishwash Cleaner Original 250Ml

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Dishwash Cleaner Original 250Ml
£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Dishwasher Cleaner 250ml
  • Eliminates grease & limescale Helps prevent drain blockages
  • Tesco Dishwasher Cleaner Use once a month for a healthier machine
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Preservative: Dimethylol Glycol.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place. Do not expose to extremes of temperatures.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bottle is single use.
  • Empty the dishwasher. Peel away the label on the cap and discard. DO NOT REMOVE THE CAP. Place the bottle upside down in the cutlery basket or in a secure position. Run a normal wash programme 60°C or higher. The cleaner is automatically released when the dishwasher reaches wash temperature. Discard bottle after use. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • This product should be used only in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes serious eye irritation., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.













5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

great dishwasher cleaner

5 stars

have used this product for quite some time now and have found it very efficient and leaves a pleasant smell. Also much cheaper than the more well known brands

Not pleasant

1 stars

Filled my kitchen with a highly perfumed detergent smell. Dishwasher still smells of it three washes later. Not pleasant.

Used this once and all apprently clean. No problem

5 stars

Used this once and all apprently clean. No problems

Very Annoying

1 stars

Problem with the lid, the instructions state that the lid should left on the bottle and the foil covering the lid removed. How? Every method attempted, long nails, sharp knife etc. On removing the entire lid I found a wax seal under the foil. Obviously designed so that it would melt at high temperature and allow the contents to flow into the machine. However as the only way I could remove the foil was to cut away the wax to remove the foil from the reverse. I tipped the whole bottle in and pushed the ‘machine care’ button on the dishwasher and have left it to get on with it. Presumably I got defective foil lid, I have replaced the Tesco brand with the more expensive brand. Very annoying!!

bad design

1 stars

did not stand up in my dishwasher, poor design

