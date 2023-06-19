We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bigham's Spaghetti Carbonara 675G

Charlie Bigham's Spaghetti Carbonara 675G

£9.50

£1.41/100g

Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will.
Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will.
Spaghetti with our creamy carbonara sauce, topped with smoked baconOven Cook in 25 Mins
Pack size: 675G

Ingredients

Spaghetti (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Sunflower Oil), Milk, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Bacon (6%) (Pork, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite*, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Onions, Smoked Ham Hock (3%) (Pork, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate*), White Wine, Regato Cheese (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese (Milk, Preservative: Lysozyme** (Egg)), Parsley, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Dried Onions, Sugar, Dried Leeks, Sunflower Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Salt, Secret ingredient: Obsession, *Don't worry, these are parts of the traditional Curing method of Bacon and Smoked Ham Hock, **Don't worry, this is traditionally used in Grana Padano Cheeses

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

675g ℮

