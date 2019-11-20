Tesco Laundry Cleanser 1.5L

As good or even better then the well known brand
Really good value compared to the expensive " D#TT#L" brand and works as well (nice smell also) will stick to this - feel guilty because of the plastic bottle but only use occasionally so hope will last me a while!
No more yukkie mould in dispenser
Best ever prevention.
Excellent Value
bought this to try , as I normally buy the dettol version for freshening up kids blankets teds ect. . Excellent value for money, lovely clean, fresh smell as good as leading brand. Aalthough struggle to find on line and in store.
Great product amazing value
I bought this product firstly because it was 2 pounds cheaper than the main brand it was the same size and did exactly the same job I am always confidently laundry is 100 per cent clean with this product