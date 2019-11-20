By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Laundry Cleanser 1.5L

Tesco Laundry Cleanser 1.5L
£ 2.70
£1.80/litre
  • For hygienically clean laundry. Just add to wash. Kills 99.9% of bacteria. Kills 99.9% of bacteria with Odour Control Technology FL388/1
  • With the move to lower washing temperatures, particularly below 60 degrees C, bacteria can survive in the wash and can be transferred between garments. Tesco antibacterial laundry cleanser is an additive that kills 99.9% of bacteria, even at 30 degrees C, leaving your laundry hygienically clean. Just add it to your normal washing routine, after adding your detergent.
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

Tesco anti-bacterial laundry cleanser contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non-ionic Surfactants, Benzalkonium Chloride, Didecyldimonium Chloride. Also contains Perfume, Butylphenyl Methypropional. 100gm contains:0.6gm of Benzalkonium Chloride and o.6gm Didecydimonium Chloride For ingredient declaration sheet visit www.dpi.uk.net

Storage

Store the bottle in an upright position in a cool, dark place and ensure you replace the cap after use

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine Washing: Add 3 capfuls to the fabric softener drawer of your washing machine Soaking: Add 1 1/2 capfuls to 2.5 litre of water and leave to soak at 20 degree C for 10 minutes

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains ,
  • Causes skin irritation.,
  • Causes serious eye damage.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do Continue rinsing. Immediate call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician,
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.,
  • If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5 litre

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
DANGER DANGER Contains , Causes skin irritation., Causes serious eye damage., Read label before use., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do Continue rinsing. Immediate call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician, IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water., If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.

As good or even better then the well known brand

4 stars

Really good value compared to the expensive " D#TT#L" brand and works as well (nice smell also) will stick to this - feel guilty because of the plastic bottle but only use occasionally so hope will last me a while!

No more yukkie mould in dispenser

5 stars

Best ever prevention.

Excellent Value

5 stars

bought this to try , as I normally buy the dettol version for freshening up kids blankets teds ect. . Excellent value for money, lovely clean, fresh smell as good as leading brand. Aalthough struggle to find on line and in store.

Great product amazing value

5 stars

I bought this product firstly because it was 2 pounds cheaper than the main brand it was the same size and did exactly the same job I am always confidently laundry is 100 per cent clean with this product

