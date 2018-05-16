Charlie Bigham's Spanish Chicken 775G

Product Description
- Tender chicken, Spanish chorizo and olives in our tomato sauce, served with roasted potatoes.
- @charliebighams
- Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home.
- We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
- Charlie
- Oven cook in 30 mins
- For 2
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
- Pack size: 775g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Chicken (19%), Tomatoes, Passata, Onions, Yellow Peppers, Chorizo (3%) (Pork, Paprika, Salt, Garlic), Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Tomato Sauce (Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Dried Oregano, Dried Garlic), Tomato Purée, Maize Flour, Garlic Purée, Black Olives, Honey, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Smoked Paprika, Fresh Parsley, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Rosemary, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Thyme, Ground Fennel Seeds, Ground Coriander, Chillies, Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the potatoes don't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/ gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the Spanish chicken and potatoes in their wooden trays*.
3. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If you like your potatoes nice and crispy, empty them onto the baking tray to cook (rather than keeping them in the wooden tray).
4. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Warnings
- WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
Return to
- Let us know what you think
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
- Tel: 020 8453 9898
- www.bighams.com
Net Contents
775g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|516kJ
|1998kJ
|-
|124kcal
|479kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|25.8g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|38.0g
|(of which sugars)
|1.8g
|7.1g
|Protein
|7.2g
|27.8g
|Salt
|062g
|2.41g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019