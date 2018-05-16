By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Chicken Korma 810G

Product Description

  • Tender marinated chicken in our mild, creamy coconut korma sauce, delicately spiced and served with pilau rice.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 810g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (19%), Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Rice (14%), Onions, Greek-Style Yoghurt (Milk), Butter (Milk), Flaked Almonds (Nuts), Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Ground Cardamom, Turmeric, White Pepper, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Ground Fenugreek, Mustard Powder, Cumin Seeds, Ground Ginger, Ground Cinnamon, Cardamom Seeds, Bay Leaves, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Dill, Chilli Powder, Coriander Seeds, Ground Mace, Ground Cloves, Ground Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave korma and rice in their wooden tray*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven.
Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

810g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 711kJ2879kJ
-170kcal688kcal
Fat 9.5g38.4g
(of which saturates)5.2g21.1g
Carbohydrate 14.7g59.5g
(of which sugars)1.6g6.6g
Protein 7.3g29.6g
Salt 0.73g2.96g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

