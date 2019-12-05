By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 340G

4.5(4)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 340G

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in our traditional creamy cheese sauce, topped with crispy pancetta and ciabatta croutons.
  • @charliebighams
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Macaroni Paste (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Cream (Milk), Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (4%), Smoked Pancetta Lardons (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate and Sodium Nitrite*, Flavourings, Garlic Powder), White Wine, Ciabatta (Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Regato Cheese (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese (with Egg Lysozyme**) (Milk), Mustard Powder, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Rosemary, White Pepper, Nutmeg, *Used in the curing of Smoked Pancetta Lardons, **A traditional ingredient of Grana Padano Cheese

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the macaroni cheese in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • 020 8453 9898
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:per pack:
Energy 855kJ, 205kcal3086kJ, 740kcal
Fat 12.4g44.7g
of which saturates 7.4g26.8g
Carbohydrate 13.7g49.5g
of which sugars 1.5g5.5g
Protein 9.3g33.6g
Salt 0.78g2.82g

Safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Yummy yummy! In my tummy.

5 stars

I absolutely loved this. Lovely quality, thick, cheesy and crunchie. The only negative I can say is. Such a small portion for the price. I do not think you could have this on its own for your dinner. But I will buy again.

Wouldn't not recommend

3 stars

Average compared to the chicken tikka curry in this range. Bit disappointed

BEST EVER TASTED... :0)

5 stars

BEST Macaroni Cheese I have ever tasted. I have eaten quite a few in my 62 years. I love that they have now made a meal for one person. If Tesco stop selling it I will have to stop shopping at Tesco's

try it or miss out.

5 stars

serves 1 very generously. Accompanied by vegetables serves 2. The Best most filling MCheese I have bought Good from oven or Microwave. Totally Yum.TOTALLY Yum.

