Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 340G

Yummy yummy! In my tummy.
I absolutely loved this. Lovely quality, thick, cheesy and crunchie. The only negative I can say is. Such a small portion for the price. I do not think you could have this on its own for your dinner. But I will buy again.
Wouldn't not recommend
Average compared to the chicken tikka curry in this range. Bit disappointed
BEST EVER TASTED... :0)
BEST Macaroni Cheese I have ever tasted. I have eaten quite a few in my 62 years. I love that they have now made a meal for one person. If Tesco stop selling it I will have to stop shopping at Tesco's
try it or miss out.
serves 1 very generously. Accompanied by vegetables serves 2. The Best most filling MCheese I have bought Good from oven or Microwave. Totally Yum.TOTALLY Yum.