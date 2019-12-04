Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 355G

Was so good, bit pricey but worth every penny. Am
Was so good, bit pricey but worth every penny. Am buying again this week, you must try it for yourself.
The best ever and typically unavailable
The best ever, and typically unavailable.
Egg Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg), Tomatoes, Cream (Milk), Milk, Red Wine, British Beef (8%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant Sodium Ascorbate*), British Pork (5%), Onions, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrots, Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Celery, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar, Chicken Liver, Cornflour, Beef Stock (British Beef, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder), Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Nutmeg, White Pepper, *Used in the curing of Smoked Bacon
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the lasagne in its wooden tray.
3. Place the wooden tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins. (Make sure the wooden tray isn't placed close to any element of flame.)
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|681kJ, 163kcal
|2568kJ, 616kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|36.0g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|18.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|37.6g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|6.2g
|Protein
|7.9g
|29.9g
|Salt
|0.59g
|2.22g
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
