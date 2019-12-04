By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 355G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 355G
£ 4.75
£1.34/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Slow-cooked beef and pork ragù with red wine and oregano, layered with egg pasta and topped with our creamy béchamel sauce.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg), Tomatoes, Cream (Milk), Milk, Red Wine, British Beef (8%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant Sodium Ascorbate*), British Pork (5%), Onions, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrots, Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Celery, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar, Chicken Liver, Cornflour, Beef Stock (British Beef, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder), Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Nutmeg, White Pepper, *Used in the curing of Smoked Bacon

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the lasagne in its wooden tray.
3. Place the wooden tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins. (Make sure the wooden tray isn't placed close to any element of flame.)
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

355g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:per pack:
Energy 681kJ, 163kcal2568kJ, 616kcal
Fat 9.5g36.0g
of which saturates 5.0g18.8g
Carbohydrate 10.0g37.6g
of which sugars 1.6g6.2g
Protein 7.9g29.9g
Salt 0.59g2.22g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Was so good, bit pricey but worth every penny. Am

5 stars

Was so good, bit pricey but worth every penny. Am buying again this week, you must try it for yourself.

The best ever and typically unavailable

5 stars

The best ever, and typically unavailable.

