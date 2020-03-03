Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 340G

tasty
very tasty portion for one was plenty wish they did more veggie portions for one
expensive for something so tasteless
too expensive taste ok not worth the money
Disappointed
I have usually bought Tesco Finest Fish Pie but thought I would try this one for a change, despite the higher cost. I was very disappointed. The Tesco fish pie contains larger chunks of fish and several prawns. Charlie Bighams was just a mush and I struggled to find any chunks of fish. Certainly won’t buy again.
Actually tastes of fish
Such a great quality product. This fish pie TASTES of fish and I keep some of these in the freezer (especially the bigger version) for when I haven't wanted to prepare anything from scratch. I like Charlie Bigham products very much ...apart from his lasagne....and hope that Tesco continue to stock them otherwise I have to use a different supermarket for Charlie Bigham meals. Expensive but worth it every time.
so good could eat this every day
