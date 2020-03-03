By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 340G

3(5)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 340G
£ 4.75
£1.40/100g

Product Description

  • Delicate cod, salmon and smoked haddock in our traditional parsley sauce with creamy mashed potato and a crunchy Cheddar and breadcrumb topping.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie.
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Milk, Cod (Fish) (14%), Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Smoked Haddock (4%) (Haddock (Fish), Salt), Butter (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Parsley, Salt, Fish Stock (Dried Potatoes, Dried Cod (Fish), Fish Stock, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Anchovy Paste (Fish)), Lemon Juice, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flat & in the fridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!).
2. Remove the film but leave the fish pie in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:as sold per pack:
Energy 647kJ, 155kcal2199kJ, 526kcal
Fat 9.3g31.6g
of which saturates 5.2g17.7g
Carbohydrate 9.5g32.1g
of which sugars 1.2g4.0g
Protein 8.7g29.6g
Salt 0.72g2.45g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty

4 stars

very tasty portion for one was plenty wish they did more veggie portions for one

expensive for something so tasteless

1 stars

too expensive taste ok not worth the money

Disappointed

1 stars

I have usually bought Tesco Finest Fish Pie but thought I would try this one for a change, despite the higher cost. I was very disappointed. The Tesco fish pie contains larger chunks of fish and several prawns. Charlie Bighams was just a mush and I struggled to find any chunks of fish. Certainly won’t buy again.

Actually tastes of fish

5 stars

Such a great quality product. This fish pie TASTES of fish and I keep some of these in the freezer (especially the bigger version) for when I haven't wanted to prepare anything from scratch. I like Charlie Bigham products very much ...apart from his lasagne....and hope that Tesco continue to stock them otherwise I have to use a different supermarket for Charlie Bigham meals. Expensive but worth it every time.

so good could eat this every day

5 stars

so good could eat this every day

Offer

