Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Mushroom Risotto 700G

5(1)Write a review
£8.95
£1.28/100g

Product Description

  • Creamy chicken risotto with roasted mushrooms and bacon, topped with a parsley and Regato cheese crumb
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven Cook in 35 Mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Chicken (14%), Rice (Water, Rice) Button Mushrooms (11%), Onions, Milk, White Wine (Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Lemon Juice, Regato Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Mushroom Concentrate, Pork Gelatine, Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Sage, Sugar, Water, Thyme, Black Pepper, Tarragon, Dried Mushrooms, Carrot Purée, Leek Purée, Sea Salt, *Don't worry, this is part of the traditional curing method of Smoked Bacon

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the risotto in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes and stir before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

For 2

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think:
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • hello@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy550kJ1925kJ
-131kcal460kcal
Fat5.6g19.5g
(of which saturates)1.9g6.7g
Carbohydrate11.7g40.8g
(of which sugars)0.8g2.8g
Protein8.2g28.8g
Salt0.61g2.14g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

Lovely tasty meal, full of chicken and flavour... we love it. We have microwave mushroom rice with it, delicious

