Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Mushroom Risotto 700G

Full of flavour
Lovely tasty meal, full of chicken and flavour... we love it. We have microwave mushroom rice with it, delicious
Cream (Milk), Chicken (14%), Rice (Water, Rice) Button Mushrooms (11%), Onions, Milk, White Wine (Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Lemon Juice, Regato Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Mushroom Concentrate, Pork Gelatine, Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Sage, Sugar, Water, Thyme, Black Pepper, Tarragon, Dried Mushrooms, Carrot Purée, Leek Purée, Sea Salt, *Don't worry, this is part of the traditional curing method of Smoked Bacon
Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the risotto in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes and stir before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
For 2
700g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|550kJ
|1925kJ
|-
|131kcal
|460kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|19.5g
|(of which saturates)
|1.9g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|40.8g
|(of which sugars)
|0.8g
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.2g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.61g
|2.14g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
