Charlie Bigham's Cottage Pie 650G

Product Description
- Tender minced British beef, slow-cooked with red wine and thyme, then topped with our creamy mashed potato, Cheddar cheese, parmesan and breadcrumbs.
- Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
- Charlie
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
- Oven cook in 35 mins
- Pack size: 650g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, British Beef (27%), Water, Carrots, Onions, Red Wine, Celery, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Beef Stock (British Beef, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Tomato Pureé, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Onions), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Red Wine Stock (Red Wine Concentrate, Water, Yeast Extract, Dried Potatoes, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onions, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Thyme Oil), Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Gelatine, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar), Parmesan Cheese (Milk), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt), Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the cottage pie in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|712kJ
|2313kJ
|-
|170kcal
|554kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|31.3g
|(of which saturates)
|4.5g
|14.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|30.4g
|(of which sugars)
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.1g
|36.0g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.98g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
Safety information
