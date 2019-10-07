Charlie Bigham's Moussaka For Two 655G

Ingredients
Milk, Lamb (20%), Potatoes, Aubergines (8%), Tomatoes, Onions, Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg White, Wheat Flour, White Wine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Lamb Stock (Lamb Meat, Water, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Salt, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Colours: Plain Caramel and Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil), Regato Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Oregano, Thyme, Ground Coriander, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Pimento, Ground Bay Leaf, Dried Mint