By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Moussaka For Two 655G

4.5(3)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Moussaka For Two 655G
£ 7.50
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Slow-cooked lamb ragù with tomato and mint, layered with potatoes, roasted aubergines and our creamy béchamel sauce.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
  • Oven cook in 35 mins
  • Pack size: 655g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Lamb (20%), Potatoes, Aubergines (8%), Tomatoes, Onions, Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg White, Wheat Flour, White Wine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Lamb Stock (Lamb Meat, Water, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Salt, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Colours: Plain Caramel and Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil), Regato Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Oregano, Thyme, Ground Coriander, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Pimento, Ground Bay Leaf, Dried Mint

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it do so before the use by date and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the Moussaka in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

655g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 541kJ1771kJ
-130kcal425kcal
Fat 8.5g27.9g
(of which saturates)3.5g11.5g
Carbohydrate 6.9g22.6g
(of which sugars)1.9g6.2g
Protein 6.1g20.0g
Salt 0.54g1.77g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Better choice than Tesco's offering.

4 stars

Very tasty, good supper dish (just add salad). Almost like homemade. Liked the packaging (recyclable). Better than Tesco's finest Moussaka.

Lovely

5 stars

Had this with a salad , was back in Greece .

YUM!!

5 stars

This is delicious. I bought it in advance of a one person supper and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Leafy Butterhead Salad 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Mushroom Pies 600G

£ 8.00
£1.34/100g

Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G

£ 7.50
£10.87/kg

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here