Charlie Bigham's Thai Red Chicken Curry 835G

5(1)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Thai Red Chicken Curry 835G

Product Description

  • Tender chicken in our Thai red curry sauce with coconut cream, edamame beans, lime leaves and lemongrass.
  • @charliebighams
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 835g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Chicken (19%), Rice (13%), Onions, Lime Juice, Bamboo Shoots, Edamame Beans (Soya), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Ginger Purée, Fish Sauce (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lime Leaves, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Galangal, Salt, Fresh Coriander, Basil, Red Chillies*, Dried Red Chillies, Shallots, Cornflour, Paprika Oil, Ground Cumin, Ground Paprika, Kaffir Lime Peel, Shrimp Paste (Shrimps (Crustaceans), Salt), White Pepper, Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel Seeds, Ground Cardamom, Coriander Seeds, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, *As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the Thai red curry and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think
Net Contents

835g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 604kJ2523kJ
-145kcal604kcal
Fat 7.3g30.6g
(of which saturates)4.5g18.8g
Carbohydrate 13.6g56.8g
(of which sugars)2.1g8.9g
Protein 6.7g28.0g
Salt 0.64g2.67g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for a really tasty easy dish

5 stars

Just lovely, great taste, always high quality from Charlie Bigham

