Charlie Bigham's Thai Red Chicken Curry 835G

Perfect for a really tasty easy dish
Just lovely, great taste, always high quality from Charlie Bigham
Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Chicken (19%), Rice (13%), Onions, Lime Juice, Bamboo Shoots, Edamame Beans (Soya), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Ginger Purée, Fish Sauce (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lime Leaves, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Galangal, Salt, Fresh Coriander, Basil, Red Chillies*, Dried Red Chillies, Shallots, Cornflour, Paprika Oil, Ground Cumin, Ground Paprika, Kaffir Lime Peel, Shrimp Paste (Shrimps (Crustaceans), Salt), White Pepper, Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel Seeds, Ground Cardamom, Coriander Seeds, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, *As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the Thai red curry and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Sleeve. Recyclable
835g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|604kJ
|2523kJ
|-
|145kcal
|604kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|30.6g
|(of which saturates)
|4.5g
|18.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|56.8g
|(of which sugars)
|2.1g
|8.9g
|Protein
|6.7g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.64g
|2.67g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
