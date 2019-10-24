Charlie Bigham's Steak & Ale Pies 600G

Will not buy again
Flavour was OK but, in my opinion,overall this is very expensive for what you actually get. Do not see any special advantage in the pies being in ceramic pots & if purchased regularly you would end up with way too many pots! Not a lot of meat & rather watery gravy.Not really a pie, just some stew in a pot with an untidy pastry lid. As an ex chef with 25 years in the profession I was not much impressed. Pukka pies and Tesco own pies better value for money by far.
Delicious like most of the Charlie Bigham meals.
Delicious tender meat &vegetable filling with lots of gravy. Could taste the ale. Great light pastry topping. Expensive but worth every penny. Thoroughly enjoyed our meal. Hope Tesco continue to stock this brand as we like most of Charlie Bigham's meals & have had to go to another supermarket to get them up until recently.
yummy
worth every penny love them like a nice pub one .dont need to make gravy as plenty in pot .
Delicious pies. Always perfect. Add some vegetables and small potatoes and you have a feast. I used to make my own pies, but with these around - why bother!!
Very Very Tasty!!
These pies were remarkably good. not only could you smell the ale when you broke through the tasty pastry, but you could taste it. Many pies dont live up to their description, but these do. Very filling too.