Charlie Bigham's Steak & Ale Pies 600G

4.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Steak & Ale Pies 600G
£ 8.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • Tender British steak slow-cooked with smooth ale and a shake of Worcestershire sauce, topped with light, flaky puff pastry.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour, Water, Sustainable Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil), British Beef (32%), Onions, Carrots, Ale (Barley) (4%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Worcestershire Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Salt, Anchovies (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Onions, Garlic, Spices, Flavouring), Beef Stock (British Beef, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder), Cornflour, Salt, Cocoa Powder, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. They're at their very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze them, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost them fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
2. Remove all packaging, leaving the pies in their dishes. For best results, brush the pastry with milk or whisked egg*.
3. Place the dishes on a tray in the centre of the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry turns golden brown.
4. Leave to stand for 4 minutes before serving in their dishes. Be careful, they'll be hot. Make sure your pies are piping hot throughout.
*Don't worry, they taste just as good without doing this. It just makes them look even better if you want to impress!

Preparation and Usage

  • Served in a ceramic dishes

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per pie*
Energy 1033kJ3098kJ
-247kcal742kcal
Fat 13.2g39.7g
(of which saturates) 5.7g17.0g
Carbohydrate 17.0g51.1g
(of which sugars) 1.6g4.7g
Protein 13.2g39.6g
Salt 1.08g3.23g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Will not buy again

2 stars

Flavour was OK but, in my opinion,overall this is very expensive for what you actually get. Do not see any special advantage in the pies being in ceramic pots & if purchased regularly you would end up with way too many pots! Not a lot of meat & rather watery gravy.Not really a pie, just some stew in a pot with an untidy pastry lid. As an ex chef with 25 years in the profession I was not much impressed. Pukka pies and Tesco own pies better value for money by far.

Delicious like most of the Charlie Bigham meals.

5 stars

Delicious tender meat &vegetable filling with lots of gravy. Could taste the ale. Great light pastry topping. Expensive but worth every penny. Thoroughly enjoyed our meal. Hope Tesco continue to stock this brand as we like most of Charlie Bigham's meals & have had to go to another supermarket to get them up until recently.

yummy

5 stars

worth every penny love them like a nice pub one .dont need to make gravy as plenty in pot .

Delicious pies. Always perfect. Add some vegetab

5 stars

Delicious pies. Always perfect. Add some vegetables and small potatoes and you have a feast. I used to make my own pies, but with these around - why bother!!

Very Very Tasty!!

5 stars

These pies were remarkably good. not only could you smell the ale when you broke through the tasty pastry, but you could taste it. Many pies dont live up to their description, but these do. Very filling too.

