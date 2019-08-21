By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 670G

3(3)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 670G

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in our traditional creamy cheese sauce, topped with crispy pancetta and ciabatta croutons.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • For 2
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 670g

Information

Ingredients

Macaroni Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Milk, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (4%), White Wine, Smoked Pancetta Lardons (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate and Sodium Nitrite*, Flavourings, Garlic Powder), Ciabatta (Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt), Butter (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium-Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Regato Cheese (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese (with Egg Lysozyme**) (Milk), Mustard Powder, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Rosemary, White Pepper, Nutmeg, *Don't worry, these are part of the traditional curing method of Smoked Pancetta Lardons, **Fear not, this is a traditional ingredient of Grana Padano Cheese

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the macaroni cheese in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven & cook for 30 mins. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

670g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 840kJ2991kJ
-201kcal717kcal
Fat 11.8g42.1g
(of which saturates)7.1g25.4g
Carbohydrate 14.3g50.9g
(of which sugars)1.5g5.3g
Protein 9.1g32.3g
Salt 0.75g2.67g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

it tastes so bad and is it bad quality to not try

1 stars

it tastes so bad and is it bad quality to not try it I make you sick

Tasty

5 stars

So thick and indulgent its very rich but very tasty.

Cook for longer !

3 stars

Tasted OK...but wasn’t hot enough ! Cooked as instructions for fan oven but only just warm...hope I don’t get food poisoning!!

