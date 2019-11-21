Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 805G

No more takeaways when we have this on stand-by!
Delicious! Full of flavour and spice. Really enjoyed the heat of this, which we don't get with the local Indian curry houses. Sadly, it makes theirs taste rather bland, and though this is a few more pounds than other ready meals, it is far cheaper than a takeaway. So no more takeaways when we have this on stand-by. - Also highly recommend Charlie Bigham's other meals, Red Thai Curry, Shepherd's Pie, etc. All so good and absolutely worth the money!
Expensive meal
For the extremley high price, I was expecting something better. All it was is good quality food in a small package but more expensive for the similar thing bought in a pub restaurant. The flavour is okay but for the price, not worth it.
Very good but why limited availability?
We enjoy this, a speedy,flavourful supper expensive but good quality like all Bigham's dishes. Why, when there is a range of CB available, only three are obtainable from Croydon I don't understand. Customer Services suggest it's a managerial choice - really?? OK so I'll have to buy from a rival supermarket until this bizarre decision is revised.
Really good curry, simple to cook. Great flavour
Superb
Best curry I’ve ever tasted. Succulent chicken and a curry full of flavour. Price is great for two people.
Delihtful
an absolute delight , better than any indian curry house
Great tasting curry
Really enjoyed this very nice chicken tender and well marinated - Rice was nice to. Is more expensive but still good value for the quality
So Tasty
Always buy this and it is by far better than ANY indian chickin tikki i have had.
Yummy!
A bit expensive but well worth the cost. A lovely well flavoured meal.