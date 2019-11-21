By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 805G

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 805G
£ 7.50
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Tender marinated chicken in our spicy, creamy masala sauce, topped with fresh chilli and served with pilau rice.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
  • Oven cook in 25 mins
  • Pack size: 805g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (19%), Cream (Milk), Rice (14%), Onions, Greek-Style Yoghurt (Milk), Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Mango Chutney (Mangoes, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Garlic, Cumin Seeds, Mixed Spices, Fenugreek Seeds, Nigella Seeds, Herbs), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Coriander, Lime Pickle (Lime, Salt, Sugar, Red Chillies, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*), Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Red Chillies**, Fresh Parsley, Black Onion Seeds, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Ground Fenugreek, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Oil, Ground Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Cardamom Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cloves, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Chutney and Pickle, **As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5ºC. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the tikka masala and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

805g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 766kJ3082kJ
-183kcal737kcal
Fat 10.9g43.9g
(of which saturates)6.0g24.0g
Carbohydrate 15.3g61.6g
(of which sugars)2.0g7.9g
Protein 6.9g27.6g
Salt 0.70g2.82g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

No more takeaways when we have this on stand-by!

5 stars

Delicious! Full of flavour and spice. Really enjoyed the heat of this, which we don't get with the local Indian curry houses. Sadly, it makes theirs taste rather bland, and though this is a few more pounds than other ready meals, it is far cheaper than a takeaway. So no more takeaways when we have this on stand-by. - Also highly recommend Charlie Bigham's other meals, Red Thai Curry, Shepherd's Pie, etc. All so good and absolutely worth the money!

Expensive meal

1 stars

For the extremley high price, I was expecting something better. All it was is good quality food in a small package but more expensive for the similar thing bought in a pub restaurant. The flavour is okay but for the price, not worth it.

Very good but why limited availability?

5 stars

We enjoy this, a speedy,flavourful supper expensive but good quality like all Bigham's dishes. Why, when there is a range of CB available, only three are obtainable from Croydon I don't understand. Customer Services suggest it's a managerial choice - really?? OK so I'll have to buy from a rival supermarket until this bizarre decision is revised.

Really good curry, simple to cook. Great flavour

4 stars

Really good curry, simple to cook. Great flavour

Superb

5 stars

Best curry I’ve ever tasted. Succulent chicken and a curry full of flavour. Price is great for two people.

Delihtful

5 stars

an absolute delight , better than any indian curry house

Great tasting curry

5 stars

Really enjoyed this very nice chicken tender and well marinated - Rice was nice to. Is more expensive but still good value for the quality

So Tasty

5 stars

Always buy this and it is by far better than ANY indian chickin tikki i have had.

Yummy!

5 stars

A bit expensive but well worth the cost. A lovely well flavoured meal.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Tesco Plain Naans 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco Garlic & Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco Finest 2 Plain Naan Breads

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here