Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G

Not a meal for 2
The reason for low mark is the size. No way will it feed 2 people. Its so small. Just so you get an idea of size, it measures 7” x 3 1/2” . So in my opinion it’s too expensive for what it is.
Delicious! Great quality.
Delicious! Deep and rich ragu, good quality meat (no gristle!) and creamy with the egg pasta and bechamel sauce. So glad we gave Charlie Bigham's meals a try; haven't been disappointed with any so far!
Tasty
excellent - the fish pie they do is also excellent
Disappointed with the taste, had better.
Good quality products, but was disappointed with the taste. Very mediocre, I was expecting so much more.