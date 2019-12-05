By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G
£ 7.50
£10.87/kg

Product Description

  • Slow-cooked beef and pork ragù with red wine and oregano, layered with egg pasta and topped with our creamy béchamel sauce.
  • @charliebighams
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 35 mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 690g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg), Tomatoes, Cream (Milk), Milk, Red Wine, British Beef (8%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant, Sodium Ascorbate*), British Pork (5%), Onions, Tomato Purée, Water, Carrots, Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Celery, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar, Chicken Liver, Cornflour, Beef Stock (British Beef, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder), Garlic Purée, Fresh Parsley, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Nutmeg, White Pepper, *Don't worry, this is part of the traditional curing method of Smoked Bacon

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost it fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/ gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the lasagne in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden tray are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
Net Contents

690g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 680kJ2504kJ
-163kcal601kcal
Fat 9.2g34.1g
(of which saturates)4.7g17.2g
Carbohydrate 10.5g38.9g
(of which sugars)1.7g6.1g
Protein 6.8g25.1g
Salt 0.54g1.99g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a meal for 2

2 stars

The reason for low mark is the size. No way will it feed 2 people. Its so small. Just so you get an idea of size, it measures 7” x 3 1/2” . So in my opinion it’s too expensive for what it is.

Delicious! Great quality.

5 stars

Delicious! Deep and rich ragu, good quality meat (no gristle!) and creamy with the egg pasta and bechamel sauce. So glad we gave Charlie Bigham's meals a try; haven't been disappointed with any so far!

Tasty

5 stars

excellent - the fish pie they do is also excellent

Disappointed with the taste, had better.

3 stars

Good quality products, but was disappointed with the taste. Very mediocre, I was expecting so much more.

