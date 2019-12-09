By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 655G

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 655G
£ 8.00
£12.22/kg

Product Description

  • Delicate cod, salmon and smoked haddock in our traditional parsley sauce with creamy mashed potato and a crunchy Cheddar and breadcrumb topping.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 35 mins
  • For 2
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 655g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Milk, Cod (Fish) (14%), Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (9%), Smoked Haddock (4%) (Haddock (Fish), Salt), Butter (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Colours: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Parsley, Salt, Fish Stock (Dried Potatoes, Dried Cod (Fish), Fish Stock, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Anchovy Paste (Fish)), Lemon Juice, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flat & in the fridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!).
2. Remove the film but leave the fish pie in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

655g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 637kJ2086kJ
-152kcal499kcal
Fat 9.1g29.8g
(of which saturates)5.1g16.8g
Carbohydrate 9.6g31.6g
(of which sugars)1.1g3.8g
Protein 8.4g27.4g
Salt 0.71g2.33g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing!

5 stars

Heaven! Wow this fish pie is amazing!!

Good meal :)

3 stars

Good meal :)

This was a winner in our house...yummy

5 stars

Excellent quality. We really enjoyed this for our tea. I didn't have high expectations beforehand...but I was genuinely impressed......shame it isn't available today.

Restaurant quality, or even better

5 stars

it's expensive but this is a restaurant treat!

Not what I had hoped for

2 stars

Thought it would be great, based on price. I found it to be mostly potatoes and wouldn't buy again.

better than doing it your self

5 stars

Delicate and very tasty

Best shop bought fish pie.

5 stars

Best shop bought fish pie.

Good for no-cook evenings

4 stars

Plenty of tasty sauce, fair helping of fish, I often buy for mid week suppers.

Delicious, loved this fish pie

5 stars

Excellent quality ingredients, so delicious. Loved this fish pie. Small portions for two, only because it is so good.

disappointing

3 stars

Had twice. Sauce & topping very nice. Hard to find much fish , will not have again

Usually bought next

Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G

£ 7.50
£10.87/kg

Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka & Rice 805G

£ 7.50
£0.93/100g

Tesco Finest Extra Fine Beans 220G

£ 1.80
£8.19/kg

Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 340G

£ 4.75
£1.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here