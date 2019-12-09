Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 655G

Amazing!
Heaven! Wow this fish pie is amazing!!
Good meal :)
This was a winner in our house...yummy
Excellent quality. We really enjoyed this for our tea. I didn't have high expectations beforehand...but I was genuinely impressed......shame it isn't available today.
Restaurant quality, or even better
it's expensive but this is a restaurant treat!
Not what I had hoped for
Thought it would be great, based on price. I found it to be mostly potatoes and wouldn't buy again.
better than doing it your self
Delicate and very tasty
Best shop bought fish pie.
Good for no-cook evenings
Plenty of tasty sauce, fair helping of fish, I often buy for mid week suppers.
Delicious, loved this fish pie
Excellent quality ingredients, so delicious. Loved this fish pie. Small portions for two, only because it is so good.
disappointing
Had twice. Sauce & topping very nice. Hard to find much fish , will not have again