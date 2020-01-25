By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fun File 2 Pack

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Fun File 2 Pack
£ 2.00
£1.00/each
  • 2 Fun Files Designed to give a smooth finish to natural or artificial nails.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Use the coarse side for the initial shaping and the smoother side for the finishing details. Smooth off the nail edge to avoid splitting. Always file the nails in one direction to avoid weakening the nails and do not file the nail too short.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish product.

1 stars

Worst nail file I have ever purchased, they just simply don't file your nails, they are a complete waste of money.

waste of money

1 stars

look pretty, but absolute rubbish at actually filing your nails. don't bother

