By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar White Ciabatta Rolls 200G

4(1)Write a review
Schar White Ciabatta Rolls 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free soft white ciabatta rolls.
  • Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Already Europe's favourite in gluten-free, Schär is now here in the UK with the mission of making every food moment one you'll savour. Our dedicated team work around the clock to bring back all of your favourite foods, with more taste and more choice so there's more to life.
  • This product is packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Low fodmap
  • High in fibre
  • Low fat
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Lactose free (lactose <0.007 g/100g)
  • Gluten, wheat and preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in fibre
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Dextrose, Thickener: (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Soya Protein, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Acids: (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Lupin

Storage

Store in cool and dry place. It can be frozen.Best before: See top of pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results bake as follows:
1. Preheat oven to 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas Mark 6.
2. Remove all packaging and before baking sprinkle lighlty with water.
3. Bake on the top shelf of the oven for 8 - 10 minutes.
All cooking appliances vary in performance. These are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Warm in the oven for a crustier texture

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • email: share@schar.co.uk
  • www.schaer.com/no1
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Net Contents

4 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g50 g = 1 Roll% RI** per 50 g
Energy 922 kJ461 kJ
-219 kcal109 kcal5%
Fat 2.6 g1.3 g2%
of which saturates 0.5 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrate 41 g20 g8%
of which sugars 4.9 g2.4 g3%
Fibre 8.7 g4.4 g-
Protein 3.7 g1.9 g4%
Salt 1.0 g0.51 g9%
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and nie texture

4 stars

Yes very tasty and nice texture when heated. I microwave on a very low setting for a very very short time to try and improvise the oven pre heat. Not too bad.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Schar Panini Rolls 225G

£ 2.00
£0.89/100g

Schar Brown Ciabatta Rolls 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here