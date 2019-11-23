Schar White Ciabatta Rolls 200G

Tasty and nie texture
Yes very tasty and nice texture when heated. I microwave on a very low setting for a very very short time to try and improvise the oven pre heat. Not too bad.
Water, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Dextrose, Thickener: (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Soya Protein, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Acids: (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid)
Store in cool and dry place. It can be frozen.Best before: See top of pack
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results bake as follows:
1. Preheat oven to 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas Mark 6.
2. Remove all packaging and before baking sprinkle lighlty with water.
3. Bake on the top shelf of the oven for 8 - 10 minutes.
All cooking appliances vary in performance. These are guidelines only.
Produced in Germany
4 x 50g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|50 g = 1 Roll
|% RI** per 50 g
|Energy
|922 kJ
|461 kJ
|-
|219 kcal
|109 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.6 g
|1.3 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|20 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|4.9 g
|2.4 g
|3%
|Fibre
|8.7 g
|4.4 g
|-
|Protein
|3.7 g
|1.9 g
|4%
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.51 g
|9%
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
