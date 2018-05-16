By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Footfile

Tesco Footfile
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Soak feet in warm water to soften the skin, alternatively use after shower or bath. Use the foot file to gently stroke backwards and forwards over the area until the hard skin is removed.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

